California Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today [May 23]

Now that fire season is upon us again, many people in California are keeping a close eye on fires. The Pier 45 fire in San Francisco is thankfully under control now, but there are still other fires in the state to follow. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on Saturday, May 23.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

A good interactive map to follow is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

All the fires listed on Inciweb right now are prescribed fires, meaning they are purposefully set to try to keep down the number of uncontrolled wildfires in the region.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. This only lists one wildfire in the state at the moment, which is the Spanish Fire.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu here. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. This map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Below is a list of individual fires in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on May 23, 2020

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Inciweb notes:

Fire managers from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have scheduled the first prescribed burn of 2020 in the Cedar Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park to occur between now and the end of May. This is the second phase of the Cedar Central Prescribed Burn that was started in June 2019 in which 218-acres of the 463-acre total project were completed. The Cedar Central Prescribed Burn is located east of Moraine Campground, north and south of Highway 180, and on both sides of the Kings River. Ignitions for the remaining 245-acres are expected to take three to four days. Firefighters will be following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and agency best management practices to mitigate the hazards and risks associated with COVID-19 during this project. Additionally, the National Park Service is working through established frameworks to consider prescribed burn impacts, including potential smoke impacts on people and communities who may be at risk.

Interstate Fire in Jurupa Valley

#BrushFire #InterstateFire I15 N So / Cantu Galleano Ranch Rd Exit 105 Brush fire starting (Jurupa valley)@CALFIRERRU — WildfireNews (@CA_WildFireInfo) May 23, 2020

A new brush fire on May 23 was noted at I15 N So/Cantu Galleano Ranch Road near Exit 105. This is in Jurupa Valley.

Multiple Spot Fires along I 15 Cantu Galleano Ranch near Eastvale RPT @ 9:36 A.M. Resources committed apprx. 2 hours. 5 ENG, 1 CHIEF OFFICER #InterstateIncident — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 23, 2020

Here’s a map of its location:

From farther away:

Kern River Ranger District Prescribed RX

Inciweb notes: “Preparation work has started on the Shirley Loop broadcast burn on Greenhorn Mountain, located just south of the Shirley Meadow Ski Area with plans to burn approximately 67 acres this week. This prescribed burn has been divided into manageable pieces, from 30-100 acres. (Plans call for 350 acres total within this area)… Be advised smoke will be visible from most communities surrounding Isabella Lake. Use caution when driving.”

Klamath NF Winter RX Burning

Inciweb notes that prescribed fires in this region are actually postponed until further notice, even though it’s listed on the map.

Pier 45 Fire in San Francisco

Can see and taste the hazy smoke across SF’s waterfront – we live a mile away from the Pier 45 fire. Much love and gratitude to our #SFFD firefighters for these HEROES saving lives – and the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien. pic.twitter.com/9kOx0eJgyV — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 23, 2020

The Pier 45 Fire in San Francisco is now under control, ABC News reported. The four-alarm fire started at a warehouse on Fisherman’s Wharf Saturday morning and destroyed Shed C. The fire started around 4 a.m. and more than 130 firefighters fought the blaze and saved the SS Jeremiah O’Brien. Learn more about the fire in Heavy’s story here.

Spanish Fire

The Spanish Fire is 20 acres and 75% contained, according to CalFire. The fire is located at Spanish Valley Trail and Stagecoach Canyon, northwest of Lake Berryessa. It’s overseen by the Lake Napa Unit and the cause is under investigation.

