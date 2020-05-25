California Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today [May 25]

Many people in California are keeping a close eye on fires now that it’s fire season again. A fire is currently burning near San Jose in the Milpitas area, but there are other fires in the state too. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on Monday, May 25. The first section of this story will show interactive maps for the state and the second section will detail updates on specific fires, including the fire in Milpitas. (The map above is from CAL OES, updated on weekday mornings.)

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

A good interactive map to follow is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

All the fires listed on Inciweb right now are prescribed fires, meaning they are purposefully set to try to keep down the number of uncontrolled wildfires in the region.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. This map does not currently list any fires, as it takes a while to update and does not always catch fires that are put out quickly.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu here. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. This map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Below is a list of individual fires in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on May 25, 2020

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Inciweb notes:

On the morning of May, 24, 2020, there was a successful test fire on the Cedar Central Prescribed Burn. After observations, the burn boss and fire management staff, made the decision to continue with the prescribed burn in Kings Canyon National Park. Three to four days of ignitions are planned. The Cedar Central Prescribed Burn is located east of Moraine Campground, north and south of Highway 180, west of Roads End, and on both sides of the Kings River. This is the second phase of the Cedar Central Prescribed Burn that was started in June 2019 in which 218-acres of the 463-acre total project were completed. The areas of focus were last treated between 2011 and 2008. Historic fire return interval in this area averages every three to ten years. The purpose of this prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuel loading and maintain the natural fire cycle in Cedar Grove. Smoke impacts are expected to be limited to Cedar Grove, and will lessen as fuels within the prescribed burn area are consumed and ultimately self-extinguish.

Kern River Ranger District Prescribed RX

Inciweb notes: “Preparation work has started on the Shirley Loop broadcast burn on Greenhorn Mountain, located just south of the Shirley Meadow Ski Area with plans to burn approximately 67 acres this week. This prescribed burn has been divided into manageable pieces, from 30-100 acres. (Plans call for 350 acres total within this area)… Be advised smoke will be visible from most communities surrounding Isabella Lake. Use caution when driving.”

Klamath NF Winter RX Burning

Inciweb notes that prescribed fires in this region are actually postponed until further notice, even though it’s listed on the map.

Metz Fire

#VegetationFire #MetzFire 34120 Fabry Road in BEU is a “large” vegetation fire threatening structures as of 10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/sFhD1LPwwL — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) May 24, 2020

A fire was reported May 24 at 34120 Fabry Road in Soledad, California, according to Live Fire App.

#MetzFire [update] E of Soledad (Monterey Co) ~40 acres, 40% contained. Structures threatened, evacuations in progress pic.twitter.com/qMKwLinqgi — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) May 24, 2020

The fire was 40 acres and 40% contained, but some sources have later said it’s now under control. Evacuations have been lifted, KSBW8 reported. Another nearby fire called the Panoche Fire was 90% contained as of the last update.

Milpitas Area Fire Near San Jose

#BREAKING: A fire is burning in the Milpitas area. Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles. https://t.co/vAnBySVUId pic.twitter.com/yeBe0zzC0q — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 25, 2020

A fire began burning Monday, May 25 in Milpitas near San Jose. The fire is reportedly at the 1600 block of Dixon Landing Road, NBC Bay Area reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The map above is an approximate location of the fire according to NBC Bay Area’s report. Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away.

Some kinda fire near Milpitas/Fremont (view from bay trail near smart station) pic.twitter.com/qKx8nE8GhT — Ben Loomis (@czarcats) May 25, 2020

San Jose residents have also reported smoke in the area.

A timelapse of the last 10 minutes of a fire in Milpitas. Our desk is getting lots of unconfirmed scanner reports right now but it's believed to be at or near 1601 Dixon Landing Road. pic.twitter.com/VAthprJvwo — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) May 25, 2020

A timelapse of the fire can be seen above.

#Milpitas – that dark black smoke you see is coming from a brushfire on Dixon Landing Road just west of #I80. Fire crews are on the scene. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/uwu3iNAris — Kim Vestal (@KimVestalDJ) May 25, 2020

More recent reports indicate the fire may be near the Newby Island Landfill, KTVU reported. NBC Bay Area reported that the fire appears to have been knocked down.

