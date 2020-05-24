Chase Passon Arrested as Jacob’s Family Launch GoFundMe Page

Chase Passon, Alexis Strenke and Ruby Jimenez-Nevarez have all been arrested and accused of assault in Eau Claire, Washington.

A press release from the Eau Claire Police Department says that in addition to the trio, all 18 and from the city, a minor person has also been taken into custody. The official release said that the arrest was related to an assault that was captured on video and spread on social media via the minor’s Instagram account. The press release was issued on May 22. It is not clear on what date the alleged assault occurred.

The minor is referred to in police documents as “HB.” Police were tipped off about the incident after a woman who viewed HB’s Instagram video contacted authorities.

The victim is referred to in the documents as “JG.” Police have said that he was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering from his injuries. On the morning of May 24, “JusticeforJacob” became one of the top trends on Twitter. Many posting using the hashtag linking to a GoFundMe page that was set up to help his family to pay for his medical bills.

At the time of writing, the fundraising page has raised more than $12,000. The original goal of the page was $5,000. The most recent update on the page came on May 22. The update reads, “I was informed he does not have brain damage and he is well & resting.”

Jimenez-Nevarez is facing charges of battery. Passon is facing charges possession of narcotic drugs, battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Strenke is accused of battery-repeater. The Eau Claire Police Department press release says that there have been a “large amount” of threats made against the suspects and their families and that officers will be following up on those threats.

According to police, Passon told investigators that the victim was “high on six Xanax” at the time of the attack. Passon also said that the victim was bleeding from the mouth when he last saw him. In the criminal complaint, the victim is described as being a “defenseless male.” Police said in documents that when they went to the home where the alleged assault occurred, Strenke and Jimenez-Nevarez all appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police say that they are accusing Passon of being the primary aggressor in the incident. He will appear in court on August 3. His bond has been set at $2,500. Jimenez Nevarez and Strenke will appear in court on August 12. If convicted on all charges, Passon could face 14 years in prison.

