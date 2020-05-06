WATCH: Video of Fight at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta on Day It Reopens Goes Viral

A video of a fight in the parking lot of the Cumberland mall in Atlanta has gone viral. The mall reopened on Tuesday, May 5, after being closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The mall is following strict disinfecting protocols and enforcing social distancing measures, according to the Cobb Business Journal.

The video of the fight has garnered over two million views since it was posted on Tuesday night. It features a brawl between multiple individuals as well as a security guard trying to intervene. Here is a video of the fight:

Four Individuals Were a Part of the Brawl in the Cumberland Mall Parking Lot

When the video starts, there are two individuals wrestling on the ground, with a security guard trying to break them up. Then a woman, who is wearing an orange t-shirt, intervened and struck one of the women on the ground in the head.

After she landed to strike, a man, who was off-camera, jumped at her and landed a kick to her lower half. The man then proceeded to push the security guard off of the women on the left, and he then helped her up. The brawl ended there.

It’s unclear who the individuals are in the brawl, and what prompted the fight.

