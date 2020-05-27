Denise Richards’ RHOBH Drama: What Happened with Brandi Glanville?

The drama on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been heating up, and that includes the drama between TV personalities Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

Since before the season premiere, there have been rumors and gossip floating around that Richards and Glanville had an affair while Richards was married to husband Aaron Phypers. Richards has denied the rumors, but her co-stars have more to say. Teddi Mellencamp told People Magazine that the rumors were just “icing on the cake.”

The truth will apparently be revealed during season 10, and Richards herself said that the season was hard for her.

“It was a challenging season for me, to say the least,” she told ET. “This was something I was not expecting at all.”

Richards Denies the Allegations of an Affair with Glanville

When it comes to the allegations regarding the affair, Richards denies them.

“I was very much caught off-guard, and the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is, I think it’s kind of disgusting that they even talk about it,” she said. “But that’s something they choose to, and I’ve had worse things said so I can rise above it. I have a very solid marriage and my husband and I, we just rise above it. People will say what they’ll say and in the big picture, we can’t worry about that stuff.”

Her co-stars have mixed feelings about the allegations. Kyle told ET that she was most bothered by the way Richards responded to the rumors, though, since she stopped shooting with the group in December but did later return to filming.

“I was a little taken aback. Like, this is what you signed up for and, unfortunately, it’s hard. It’s not just all fun and going to parties. I feel like when it got hot in the kitchen, she left,” she said. “Her walking off and not wanting to participate didn’t really sit well with the rest of us who show up every day.”

Another co-star, Erika, revealed that “Brandi’s part of the story is backed up by receipts. There are always two sides to every story, and both women will have the chance to tell their complete story, but I think it’s safe to say Brandi is coming with the receipts.”

She said that the season will have a huge impact on people’s personal lives going forward.

Glanville Hints There Was Intimacy Between the Two of Them

Though nothing solid has come out about the affair, Glanville has hinted about what may have happened. In a drunken cameo on April 11, she made a joke about the hookup after talking about how she was drinking “Diet Coke and vodka. No wine.”

“Anyway, what are you guys doing? Cause I went for a jog and then I went to the library for a while and I had coffee with friends and I went to drinks with friends and then I was like, ‘F*ck, you know what? Let’s get a kitten.’ And I got the kitten and I took the kitten back because I realized I was allergic to p*ssy,” she said. “Don’t tell Denise. I’m not allergic to p*ssy. I’m allergic to bad p*ssy. I think we all are. I’m drunk. Oh no. Gotta go. All right, bye.”

In February, she also made a joke about creating a new tagline for Richards and asked her followers for help, she said it should be, “I’m may be married to a man but I’m still allowed to eat p*ssy.”

Daily Mail claimed Richards told Glanville she was in an open marriage, but Richards denied that and confirmed she is not in an open marriage.

Glanville also recently referenced the affair on Instagram, writing “Someone sent this to me & with all the she said she said I cannot f*cking wait for the truth to come out…I went swimming with the wrong shark.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays on Bravo.

