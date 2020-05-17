WATCH: Massive Fire & Explosion in Little Tokyo, Downtown Los Angeles

An explosion in the Little Tokyo area of downtown Los Angeles caused a major fire and injured many firefighters. According to the L.A. Fire Department (LAFD), a fire began at a one-story structure at 327 E Boyd St. Shortly after, as firefighters were responding, the department posted a mayday, indicating that an explosion on scene caused “approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire.”

LAFD then added that over 230 firefighters were responding to the incident and they were in a defensive posture. The update added that “a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters.” According to CBS LA, officials have stated that two of the firefighters are in critical condition, one has serious injuries, and the others have moderate injuries.

Update #StructureFire; INC#1073; 7:05PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; Now, over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been … https://t.co/vVG5bQ2wef — LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020

There is no information available at this time indicating the cause of the fire and the explosion.

People Have Been Sharing Photos & Videos of the Fire on Social Media

Here are some photos and videos of the fire:

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

Fire/explosion in Little Tokyo, LA pic.twitter.com/62C6PaNr3g — Marilyn Nguyen (@marilynknguyen) May 17, 2020

Huge fire in Little Tokyo Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/eolKo3xwSi — Anne Bocci (@annebocci) May 17, 2020

Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW — Celia (@5thandspring) May 17, 2020

The Incident Was First Reported Just Before 6:26 p.m. & the Explosion Occurred Soon After

Firefighters first responded to the scene of the fire at around 6:26 p.m. when the explosion occurred. Even an hour later, smoke and flames could still be seen coming from the building, CBS LA reported. HAZMAT crews were seen on site monitoring the air quality, and residents of the area, which is a few blocks away from Skid Row, were asked to avoid the area.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has tweeted in response to the ongoing fire:

My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information. https://t.co/uT63AdvHGl — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020

His post reads: “My thoughts are with our brave LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information.”

