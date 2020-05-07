5 Mile Swamp Fire: Evacuation & Damage Updates as Fire Grows to 2,000 Acres

The Five Mile Swamp Fire (also called the 5 Mile Swamp Fire) in Santa Rosa County, Florida has grown to 2,000 acres. This has prompted some updates in evacuations. Containment on the blaze has increased too, but the fire’s left a lot of damage in its wake. Read on for the latest details about the fire, including maps, evacuation updates, and more.

Evacuation Map Updates & Photos

The fire is now 2,000 acres in size and about 40% contained as of the afternoon of May 7, NWF Daily News reported. However, it might take weeks before full containment is reached on the blaze.

Wildfires burning at least 2,000 acres in the Florida Panhandle has part of I-10 shut down. Some 1,600 have evacuated. https://t.co/HUyD1hGFJB (Vid: @FDACS) pic.twitter.com/nI86hxmTPE — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 7, 2020

Some areas have been changed to Evacuation 1 levels, allowing them to return to their homes. These areas include people south of Mary Kitchens Road on Avalance and Garcon Point Road, and west of Avalon, NWF Daily News noted. Level 2 evacuation zones (where they can return home but must be ready to leave at any moment) are in effect for the India Bayou area to Mary Kitchens Road, along with homes on Mary Kitchens Road. Of course, these evacuation levels can change at a moment’s notice, so if you’re in the area you should stay tuned to your local authorities.

This map below shows updates on the evacuation zones in the region. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in to see the evacuation map’s details. You can also view the map here.

The Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County damaged 17 homes and destroyed 13, WKRG reported.

In a press conference, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried confirmed that part of I-10 is going to remain closed for the time being near the fire, NWF Daily News reported. Detour routes are set along US 90, 98, and Avalon Boulevard, but traffic is slow. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office noted that Garcon Point Road is still closed from I-10 to Mary Kitchens Road, but I-10 to Pensacola is open except for an area closed between Avalon and 87.

A shelter was opened yesterday due to the fire.

The good news is that anticipated rain in the region will likely help get the fire under control even more.

Family and friends back home, here's the good news! RAIN!!! This will douse the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa and help in the fire fight. You've gotta get through a little more than 24 hours, then you'll get a good drenching. #FLWX #5mileswampfire pic.twitter.com/2povrk1Kvi — Stephen Bowers (@sbowerswx) May 7, 2020

Here are some more photos of the fire.

And a look at the damage.

My heart goes out to these families. Thank you for putting safety first, and following local evacuation orders. Our NWFL community stands behind you. #FiveMileSwampFire #850strong https://t.co/JBYj5S3ZHS — Sierra Anderson (@SAnderson850) May 7, 2020

Here’s a video from earlier today.

NEW VIDEO: The #FiveMileSwampFire continues to burn this afternoon in Santa Rosa County. Fire officials say it has burned at least 2,000 acres. At last check it was just 40% contained. Video courtesy @FOX10News viewer Bobby Hargrave. pic.twitter.com/tcJflkwl0b — Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) May 7, 2020

There are two other fires burning in the Florida Panhandle, Weather.com shared. These include the Mussett Bayou fire at 575 acres and the Hurst Hammock 2 Fire at 1,000 acres. You can see a map of Panhandle fires below, or view the full map here.

According to Weather.com, the Mussett Bayou Fire was caused by someone violating a burn ban who will be arrested soon. The fire is 60% contained. About 33 homes were destroyed and others damaged from the blaze.

Here’s a photo of some of the damage from the Walton County fire:

We're getting a look at the devastation left behind by the wildfire in Walton County. You can see homes and vehicles totally destroyed: https://t.co/ydi2IIwROr pic.twitter.com/lNKWOoWMXt — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) May 7, 2020

The Hurst Hammock 2 Fire isn’t currently threatening any homes. It’s 1,000 acres and 40% contained.

The #HurstHammock2Fire grew to 1,000 acres today and is 40% contained. It’s burning out the marsh – still no threat to any structures. ECFR responded at 1:36 p.m. to monitor and they are continuing to stage there if needed. @FLForestService @FFS_Blackwater — BeReadyEscambia (@bereadyescambia) May 7, 2020

