Gallup Coronavirus: Roads Closed to New Mexico City Amid COVID-19 Surge

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order closing all roads leading into Gallup, New Mexico at noon on May 1 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The executive order she issued enacted orders all businesses closed from 5 p.m.- 8 a.m., limits vehicles to two passengers and discourages any nonessential travel.

In her executive order, Lujan Grisham cited New Mexico Department Health data which showed a spike in cases and fatalities in McKinley County. Since Apr. 17, the document noted, cases rose from 265 to 762 and the number of fatalities increased from 3 people 19. The most recent data from John Hopkins University as of May 1 shows there are now 1,027 cases in the county, representing about 30% of the state’s cases.

Lujan Grisham Used the Riot Control Act

Governors don’t typically have the authority to issue such broad restictions, which is why Grisham invoked the Riot Control Act. New Mexico’s Riot Control Act allows the governor to temporarily declare a state of emergency in specific areas and prohibit certain actions within that area, such as sales, the use of streets or movement in or out of a city.

Although she described the measure as drastic, Lujan Grisham said the outbreak in Gallup was a “crisis of the highest order.”

A failure to comply with the order could result in a misdemeanor charge for first-time offenders and fourth-degree felony for repeat offenders.

The order will automatically expire in three days on May 4, unless Lujan Grisham renews it.

Both the Outgoing and Incoming Mayors of Gallup Asked Lujan Grisham to Take Action

Outgoing Gallup Mayor Jackie McKinney wrote Lujan Grisham a letter on Apr. 30 urging immediate action.

“Only through the invocation of your authority under the Riot Control Act can our community impose the measures necessary to stem transmission of COVID-19,” McKinney wrote.

The incoming mayor, Louis Bonaguidi, echoed her words in his May 1 letter, where he also described the outbreak as “unprecedented” and stated that even the use of public streets would need to be restricted.

Bonaguidi narrowly beat McKinney by 41 votes on a runoff election held Mar. 31.

Governor Has Eased Some Restrictions, But She’s Still Urging Caution

Just one day before issuing the road closures, Lujan Grisham had announced that although she was extending the stay-at-home deadline from May 1 to May 15, the state was in the Preparation Pase for a safe reopening.

The looser restrictions under the modified stay-at-home order meant that some parts of the state saw state parks reopen without camping or visitor centers, pet services and veterinarians start to operate, golf courses to open and firearm retailers be able to conduct background checks by appointment and deliver firearms purchased online.

However, restaurants and other dine-in food service providers are still only allowed to provide curbside or delivery and grocers and other essential retailers were asked to operate at 20% of their maximum occupancy.

The governor has also emphatically encouraged New Mexico residents to wear masks when they go out, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.



McKinley County is a town of roughly 70,000 residents, and nearly 80% of the residents there were American Indian in 2018, according to Census Bureau data. Gallup has a population of roughly 20,000 residents and also an 80% minority population.

The entire state of New Mexico had 3,513 cases as of May 1, according to John Hopkins University data.

READ NEXT: Texas COVID-19 Cases Rise, Deaths at 782 in April 30 Update