WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Coronavirus Test on Live TV

During a press conference on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV. After a doctor approached Cuomo in full protective gear and administered the COVID-19 nose swab test, the governor casually continued his press briefing.

Cuomo, 62, personally took a COVID-19 test on live TV in order to calm fears that may be keeping people from getting tested. His goal was to demonstrate how easy it is – “Even a governor can do it,” he said.

The governor asked the doctor why he needed to close his eves before she administered the test and she said, “for comfort.” Cuomo closed his eyes, the doctor placed swab inside Cuomo’s nose, and that was it. The entire process was over in less than 10 seconds.

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo got a COVID-19 test during his Sunday briefing to encourage others to get tested: "Even a governor can do it" https://t.co/GyE9IO7UTK pic.twitter.com/cqSDvfON3U — CNYCentral (@CNYCentral) May 17, 2020

“You don’t even need to be ‘New York tough’ to take that test,” Cuomo said, encouraging that anyone with symptoms should go and get tested. He announced that New York is now conducting 40,000 COVID-19 tests a day at 700 testing sites across the state.

Reiterating his message on Twitter, Cuomo’s official account tweeted, “We now have more testing capacity than New Yorkers are using. We need to use our full testing capacity as we reopen. If you have COVID symptoms or have been in contact with someone with COVID — get a test.”

Cuomo’s Brother Chris Cuomo Tested Positive for COVID-19 In March

Cuomo's Brother Chris Cuomo Tested Positive for COVID-19 In March

Cuomo knows personally the importance of getting tested after his brother, brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo contracted coronavirus on March 31. The governor called Chris an “example” of what it’s like for people to live with the coronavirus.

In a tweet by correspondent Susan Crabtree, Cuomo said his brother was doing a public service by speaking openly and candidly about his COVID-19 diagnosis. “He’s not a cry baby, by and large,” Cuomo said. “He’s going to wind up doing a great public service…all the mysteries of coronavirus… he’s are a living example of living with coronavirus…so God bless him… as a journalistic contribution, I think it’s gonna be great.”

On April 1, Cuomo said, “There is no superhero who is immune to this disease. Anyone can get it. No one can be protected from it. I couldn’t protect my own brother. And with all he knows and as smart as he is, he couldn’t protect himself.”

Chris has since recovered from COVID-19, and the brothers are back to playfully ribbing each other during interviews the CNN anchor’s Cuomo Prime Time show. The brothers were recently named the most desirable men in New York City according to professional matchmaker Tara Nelson. To which Cuomo joked, “My brother is married, I am not married, so I don’t think he would qualify as eligible. However, I am eligible.”

Reactions To Cuomo’s Live On-Air Coronavirus Test Trended Nationwide on Twitter

Cuomo getting a covid test on TV is gold pic.twitter.com/XMLGQNp8yv — 𝖏 𝖎 𝖑 𝖑 𝕶 𝖆 𝖗 𝖌 𝖒 𝖆 𝖓 (@jillkargman) May 17, 2020



Up until this point, viewers watching the nationally televised press conference hadn’t seen someone in Cuomo’s position receive a coronavirus test. Already championed by his constituents for being a leader amid the global pandemic, many users online tweeted about how impressed they were to see him take a COVID-19 on live TV.

I love @NYGovCuomo. He just took a Covid test live on TV to prove to people that it's nothing to be afraid of. I just keep thinking of the "manly man men" who can't go a month without a haircut or cope with the rigors of wearing a mask, and here's Cuomo like come ON. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) May 17, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump this is what real leadership looks like. Gov. Cuomo personally taking a COVID test on live TV to try to calm fears that may be keeping folks from getting tested by showing them it’s not that bad. Well done, @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/0DuRynpWMK — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) May 17, 2020

What a remarkable moment. Cuomo took the covid test on live TV. Doctor came out in PPE and administered it in 2 seconds. Really good for people to see (Me included). — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 17, 2020

Cuomo taking a covid test on teevee is pretty terrific. Not being sarcastic. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 17, 2020

Andrew Cuomo just did a coronavirus test live on tv Gangsta af Trump would never — Brunette Bohemian (@Rae_volution) May 17, 2020

