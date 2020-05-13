Greta Thunberg: CNN’s Coronavirus Global Town Hall Panelist Stirs Controversy

CNN announced on Thursday that activist Greta Thunberg would be a participant on the network’s Global Town Hall: Coronavirus Facts and Fears special on Thursday night. However, news that the 17-year-old would be joining hosts Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss COVID-19 caused mixed reactions on Twitter.

Thunberg, a climate change activist from Sweden, who was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year over fellow nominee Donald Trump, is listed as CNN’s “special guest” alongside former acting director of the CDC, Richard Besser, and former Health and Human Services secretary, Kathleen Sebelius.

What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? pic.twitter.com/qIKOCV8QcP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2020

It’s not completely clear what topics CNN’s Global Town Hall will cover on Thursday night, which is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET on May 14 but based on the special’s title, it appears that it will be an open discussion of the latest news on the global pandemic, and an open forum to talk about fears from around the world concerning COVID-19.

"Why the heck am I trending again?" – Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/NeI2JzVKig — Jimmy Fungus (@jimmyfungus) May 13, 2020

CNN’s announcement caused Thunberg’s name to become a top trend on Twitter, which is not a new situation for the celebrated environmental activist. After she was nominated as TIME’s Person of the Year, President Trump expressed his disappointment about the then 16-year-old on Twitter.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg swiftly responded to Trump on Twitter in a much more subtle way. She changed her Twitter profile to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Former First lady Michelle Obama came to Thunberg’s defense. She tweeted, “.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

Thunberg Is Named As a ‘Special Guest’ of CNN, Not A ‘Health Expert’

A LIVE CNN GLOBAL TOWN HALL: CORONAVIRUS: FACTS AND FEARSJoin Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta for a CNN Global Town Hall with special guests Richard Besser, Kathleen Sebelius and Greta Thunberg airing Thursday at 8:00 ET | 5:00 PT. 2020-05-13T10:50:58Z

It should be noted that Thunberg was not touted as joining CNN’s Global Town Hall as a “health expert,” but merely a “special guest.” Either way, the decision to have her included caused a stir on Twitter. Right-wing political pundit Ben Shapiro panned the idea of having Thunberg speaking in such a public forum. He tweeted, “Is there anyone at CNN with any level of self-awareness? Featuring Greta Thunberg on a COVID-19 expert panel is just beyond words. I actually cannot believe they are this insane/stupid.”

However, after being TIME’s Person of the Year, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote that Thunberg “has become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet—and the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington.”

Why do people just love attacking Greta Thunberg so much? Who cares if she's on CNN's CoronaVirus town hall? No one is claiming she's an expert on the matter so stop putting words in people's mouths. "Special guest" doesn't mean "expert," no matter how you want to spin it! — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 13, 2020

From now on, CNN just needs to feature her on every expert panel. Just to f*** with everybody. "TONIGHT ON CNN: EXPERT PANEL ON PARTICLE PHYSICS, FEATURING CHILD WHO YELLS AT ADULTS GRETA THUNBERG!" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

CNN yesterday: what business does Fox News have putting a Trump-supporting conservative like Mollie Hemingway on their opinion panel! She has no qualifications whatsoever! What an outrage! CNN today: watch our upcoming COVID-19 scientific expert panel featuring Greta Thunberg — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2020

CNN promoting teenage activist Greta Thunberg as an expert panelist for its next “Coronavirus: Facts and Fears” town hall. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 13, 2020

Conservatives are taking a break from bashing scientists and doctors like Dr. Fauci, and worshipping an idiot who suggests they inject bleach, to cry about Greta Thunberg. Make up your minds: Science or non-science? https://t.co/8LlsxmyssX — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 13, 2020

The same conservatives who are perfectly fine with the President yelling over experts and telling people to drink bleach are now crying about Greta Thunberg being included in a panel. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) May 13, 2020

Thunberg Is Working With UNICEF & Human Act To Protect Childen’s Welfare During Coronavirus

On May 2, the activist took the $100,000 prize money which she received from Human Act, a worldwide development organization, and donated it to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). In response, Human act matched her donation in order to kick start a campaign safeguarding children’s rights amid these uncertain times.

“I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education,” Thunberg said. “Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis. It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.”

