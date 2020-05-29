Hal Marx: Mississippi Mayor Under Fire Over George Lloyd Comments

Hal Marx, the mayor of Petal, Mississippi is facing backlash due to comments he made regarding the death of George Lloyd. Lloyd’s death is currently being investigated, following video footage released of a police officer kneeling on Lloyd’s neck while Lloyd said “I can’t breathe.”

Hattiesburg American reports that Marx wrote on Facebook “If you are talking about the incident in MN, I didn’t see anything unreasonable. If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn’t show his resistance that got him in that position. Police being crucified.” The message was also shared on Twitter, but has since been deleted. At the time this article was published, Hal Marx’s Twitter account had been deactivated entirely.

Here’s what you need to know about Hal Marx:

The Petal Aldermen Called for Marx’s Resignation Following His Comments, but He Declined

Following Marx’s comments about George Lloyd’s death, the Petal Board of Aldermen met Thursday night to discuss what Marx had said. In a statement, signed by all 6 members of the board, they said “The comments made on Mayor Hal Marx’s personal Facebook page are not representative of all of our city leaders. We understand the frustrations his statements have caused. … We strive to love everyone and care for people from all walks of life and backgrounds here in the Friendly City.”

According to WLOX, the aldermen called for Marx’s resignation, but Marx declined the request and said that he would serve through his term as mayor, which ends on July 1, 2021.

During their meeting, the aldermen also tabled a motion to reduce Marx’s salary and adopt a new social media policy for the position.

Marx Is a Former Journalist & High School History Teacher

Before he was elected mayor of Petal, Mississippi, the City of Petal’s website indicates that Marx was a journalist for six years, writing for a daily newspaper based out of Laurel. He also had 11 years of experience as a social studies teacher for Petal, Mississippi’s high school, teaching from 1998 until 2009. He taught advanced placement American Government and Economics courses.

