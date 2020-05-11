Explicit Video of Woman at a China IKEA Store Goes Viral

IKEA has publicly announced that it will be improving its security after a video of a woman openly masturbating in an IKEA store in China went viral. The clip itself is two minutes long and shows a woman, who has not been identified, in various inappropriate positions throughout the store.

The woman, who is wearing only a white shirt, touches herself inappropriately first on a chair, then on a bed in the store before eventually removing her shirt. Throughout the clip, shoppers can be seen walking past her.

The Video Was Quickly Removed From Social Media in China After It Went Viral

The NSFW video quickly went viral before being completely removed from social media in China. IKEA’s statement in response to the clip received over 9 million views, showing just how popular the story was. In a statement published and translated by AFP, IKEA said: We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store.” It’s unclear if the police made any arrests in connection with the explicit video.

The statement from the Swedish furniture chain continues by explaining that the company will take “even more careful security and public cleanliness measures” and asked customers to “browse stores in an orderly and civilised way.”

The company did not reveal the identity of the woman or the person who filmed it, and they also didn’t say at which store this took place. Some people on social media have said they believe it is in the Chinese province of Guangdong due to the Cantonese store announcements common in parts of southern China. Heavy has reached out to IKEA for more information but did not immediately hear back.

As the NY Post reported, many social media users pointed out that no one in the store is wearing masks, so it is believed that this incident took place before the COVID-19 outbreak spread through China in late January.

This Isn’t the First Explicit Incident in China Involving the Furniture Giant

In 2016, a clip of a woman shopping for furniture without pants or underwear went viral on Chinese social media. The post claimed that she was at an IKEA store in Beijing. At the time, the furniture giant said they had reported the incident to police and asked “that all consumers observe social morality and maintain social justice and social order.”

According to the NY Post, the Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo also had an explicit incident in one of their Chinese stores. In 2015, a branch of the store in Beijing went viral after a clip surfaced of a couple having sex in one of the changing rooms. Uniqlo was forced to deny that it was done as a publicity stunt, and five people, including the couple in the video, were arrested.

The outlet added that at the time of the incident, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration issued a statement saying that the video clip “severely violated socialist core values.”

READ NEXT: ‘Nobody Wants Dasani Water’: Coronavirus Meme Spreads