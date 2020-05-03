Isaac Renfro: Utah Man Posted Snapchat Video After Killing Woman, Cops Say

On Friday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m., the Unified Police Department responded to what early evidence indicates was a murder-suicide in Midvale, Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the police spokesperson, Detective Ken Hansen, said police were called to the Candlestick Apartments near State Street and 7800 South in Midvale, a suburb of Salt Lake City, in response to a report of domestic violence.

According to Hansen, 26-year-old Isaac Andre Renfro had posted terrible photos and videos on Snapchat suggesting there had been a crime committed. Snapchat users who received the videos and images forwarded them to the police. The detective didn’t elaborate on what they showed but he said they proved “there had been a significant issue inside.”

Officers Responded to the Incident in Midvale, Which Turned Into a 3-Hour Standoff

One person told Fox13 in an interview that she saw the videos and photos posted to Snapchat. She said in the video, Renfro “was saying, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I apologize to my family and my kids.’ And then he just said it was his time to shine.” She added that the videos were horrible, “He showed a pile of blood on the floor and then a table knocked over and made his way to where the body was and showed the lady just laying there in a big pile of blood.” There were also two assault rifles apparently visible in the videos.

Officers went to the apartment and asked residents to evacuate while they negotiated with the suspect, according to Fox13. “Our whole point of the negation was to get these persons out alive. It’s unfortunate that that didn’t happen,” he said. After a standoff for multiple hours, the police heard gunshots inside the apartment and they received no more communication from the suspect.

The Unified Police SWAT team sent in a robot before storming the building. They found two bodies, which were later identified as Isaac Renfro and 26-year-old Miranda Schachinger, both from Midvale. The investigation is still ongoing, but Hansen said that police believed it was a murder-suicide.

Schachinger’s Family Released a Statement After She Was Identified as the Victim

On Saturday, Miranda Schachinger’s family released a statement, which reads in part:

While we understand that many in the community want to discuss the circumstances surrounding Miranda’s death, the family would ask the community to do so in a respectful manner as they are still processing the loss. Focusing on the circumstances surrounding Miranda’s death causes current and future harm to Miranda’s family, especially her son. We respectfully ask the media and public not to focus on how she died but rather how she lived. She was a great mother, hardworker, and loving to all who crossed paths with her.

Schachinger worked as a certified nursing assistant and attended nursing school. She also had a 5-year-old son. Her former mother-in-law, Andrea Stubbs, said: “She would have been an amazing nurse. She would have been a fantastic nurse. She would have made a difference in this world. She already has made a difference in this world.”

READ NEXT: Woman Killed in Alligator Encounter in South Carolina: Police