Former Mercyhurst University Graduate and Baseball Player Kenny Robinson Found Dead

Kenny Robinson, a high school and college baseball player is presumed dead after police found his body in the Ohio River, Ohio Township Police reported. The 23-year-old went missing May 16 after he was last seen on the docks near Neville Island.

He was fishing with friends on the Ohio River, local TV station WTAE reported, when friends reported that Robinson fell and they couldn’t pull him out; the friends called 911.

Swift Water Rescue crews from Neville and Robinson Township Fire Department personnel as well as Valley Emergency Medical Services, Canine Aided Search and Rescue and dive rescue teams from nearby towns all responded to the scene looking for Robinson, Ohio police reported. Rescue crews tried to search for him, but struggled to see in the dark and he remained missing until May 17.

Robinson was a baseball player at Taylor-Allerdice High School and he also made over 100 starts with Mercyhurst teams, a liberal arts college in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Robinson transferred from Mercyhurst Northeast to Mercyhurst in 2018. At Mercyhurst Northeast, he played in 74 games and had a batting average above .280 for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. During his first season at Mercyhurst University, he started 25 games and made 38 appearances; he had a batting average of .205 and one home run.

Buddy Valinsky coached Kenny Robinson during his time playing basketball at Taylor Allerdice. He wrote a tweet calling Robinson “a great teammate and a pleasure to coach.”

Allderdice Sports sends our deepest condolences to the family of Kenny Robinson. Please see the message from Coach Valinsky. pic.twitter.com/xImgk8cU5V — Allderdice Sports (@DiceSports) May 17, 2020

Robinson Enjoyed School, Was Loved By Family And Friends

Robinson had a twin brother, Keith Robinson as well as a sister, La’Keisha Robinson, and brother Javon Jackson.

In 2019, he got a job off the court as a team attendant for the Erie BayHawks, an American professional basketball team that’s part of the NBA G-league and is an affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Robinson was one of the many college seniors whose last school year was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic; however, he still graduated May 10, according to Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Robinson was also thinking about getting a master’s degree, which he posted about April 17. After a positive response from friends and family, he said he was going to do it. In December, he had celebrated getting his first semester with a perfect GPA.

According to his Facebook page, Robinson had a pet snake and when he wasn’t playing live sports, he played Madden and 2k.

In January, Robinson described how he was heartbroken over the death of Kobe Bryant, who he said was his inspiration for playing basketball and for why he chose the jersey number #24.

READ NEXT: 13 Shot at Memorial for Missing Man Who Was Found Murdered