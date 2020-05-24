Kroger’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Memorial Day is about honoring those who have passed away and it’s often celebrated with food. If you’re hoping to get groceries from Kroger, you’d be in luck because it’s open this Memorial Day.

Hours of operation will vary based on the region, which means you will need to check your local Kroger to find out when it will be open. The Kroger website features a resource for this called the Kroger Store search. However, some regions have given indications of when they will be open and what shoppers can expect for shopping during a pandemic.

Stores in Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which also encompasses Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama, have expanded their hours, according to local news station WSAV. Stores in that region will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. or midnight, WSAV reported. A few “select” stores will be open 24-hours and stores with attached gas stations will be open at 5 a.m. Pharmacy hours are not expected to change.

The company announced that it was discontinuing the designated shopping times for seniors and immuno-compromised customers, but would instead keep 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays for them. All employees will have gone through temperature checks before going out on the floor and they will be gloved and wearing face-masks, WSAV reported.

Heavy reached out to Kroger for national information regarding operating hours.

Kroger is typically open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Halloween; the company’s stores do have limited hours for Christmas though.

Kroger’s Memorial Day Sales

Kroger has a special page for Memorial Day alcoholic beverages and it even hosts a Memorial Day-themed taco recipe for the holiday. The site also has a build-your-own-burger feature, with buns, cheeses and condiments you can get at Kroger.

Other Memorial Day items highlighted cookout items, such as Kroger Romaine Lettuce, Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, tomatoes, Ball Park Burger Buns, Kroger Coleslaw Mix, Suddenly Salad Classic Pasta Salad and various packs of beef (which still has a limit of two packs per customer). Digital Kroger coupons offer $1 off Olive Garden Parmesan Ranch dressing, $1.25 off Kroger Frozen Appetizers, $2 off Reese’s and York Thins Candy Bags, $0.70 off Simple Truth Guacamole and $1 off Craisins.

Most full-sized Kroger stores have a pharmacy, sushi department, bakery, ATM, organic products department, Redbox and Western Union Money Transfer services, according to Kroger Addict.

Kroger delivery and shipping options vary based on location. However, you can check your location by entering your hometown ZIP code to the left of Kroger’s search bar to find out if the stores in your area have pickup, delivery and shipping available. The site does warn that increased demand might lengthen wait times and limit inventory.

Where else can you grab food on Memorial Day?

Meijer’s will be open this Memorial Day, with supercenters closing at midnight and opening at 6 a.m. Other stores that might be open, according to Country Living magazine, would include Walmart, Target and ALDI if your local Kroger is closed or has limited hours due to the pandemic; they will also likely be affected by coronavirus-related orders as well, however, so it’s still advised to check your local stores before heading out.

