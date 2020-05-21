Man Hits Girlfriend After She Showed Interest in Swingers Club, Cops Say

A Florida man allegedly hit his wife multiple times after she expressed interest in going to a “swingers club.” According to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, 32-year-old Zacharie Nelson allegedly struck his girlfriend “three or four times in the cheek/chin with an open hand.”

Police said the incident took place around 1 a.m. on May 12 at their home in Pinellas Park, Florida. The 275-pound man and his girlfriend, who has not been named, got into an argument after she “expressed interest in going to a ‘swingers club,'” police say.

The physical altercation happened during the argument, and Nelson’s girlfriend suffered “minor redness on her face,” as per the police report. Nelson was arrested and charged with domestic battery, which is a misdemeanor.

According to The Smoking Gun, Nelson was released on his own recognizance, and a judge ordered him to wear a bracelet that monitors his alcohol consumption. Nelson is not barred from his home as his girlfriend agreed to continued contact, the outlet reported.

Some Cities Have Reported Higher Levels of Domestic Violence Cases Since the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic & Some Have Reported Less

Domestic violence cases have increased since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by The New York Times, during the first week of March, 383 people called a domestic violence hotline in Chicago. By the end of April, the outlet reported that 549 people called the hotline. Text messages to the hotline have also increased.

According to the Chicago Police Department, there has been a 12% increase in calls related to domestic violence since the start of 2020 through mid-April, relative to the same time last year. In the same report, the outlet said that Los Angeles and New York City have received fewer phone calls relating to domestic violence, but authorities believe that’s because victims were unable to call the police due to being in such close quarters with their abusers.

Kim Foxx, the chief prosecutor in Chicago, said to The New York Times, “No one can leave. You’re literally mandating that people who probably should not be together in the same space stay.”

The Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network Said That COVID-19 Has ‘Put the Pressure On’

The Executive Director of the Network, Amanda Pyron, spoke with The New York Times as well. The Network, formally known as the Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network, provides services to domestic violence survivors.

Pyron said, “The pandemic has put the pressure on. No one can go stay somewhere for a few days, have family come over, have the kids go stay with grandparents. Those safety supports aren’t accessible in a meaningful way.”

Since the COVID-19 lockdown started in the United States, victims have been apprehensive to leave their home and their abuser to seek shelter because of the virus, the outlet reported. In April, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a deal with Airbnb to provide rooms for Americans needing to flee a violent abuser.

