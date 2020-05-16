WATCH: Man Lassos Escaped Tiger on Mexican Street

A video of a man lassoing a tiger on the loose in Mexico has gone viral. The tiger escaped a private home in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to the New York Post. The video was captured by a person who was driving through Jalisco, a suburb in the city. The tiger was wandering along a highway toward Chapala, another Mexican town, the outlet reported.

The video of the incident shows three men chasing after the tiger, with one man carrying a rope and another carrying a folding chair. The video ends with the man carrying the rope lassoing the tiger and capturing it.

The video was shared on May 14, and the clip has had almost 500,000 views on Twitter and almost 7,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Police were notified of the escaped tiger, however, the man captured the tiger and left before officials arrived at the scene, the New York Post reported. Here is the video of the man lassoing the tiger, shared by POLITICO Mexico:

Un tigre que se paseaba por las calles de Jalisco fue atrapado por un hombre con sombrero y camisa blanca, que traía un lazo. https://t.co/AIUtkKWqkB

📹: CarlosWME pic.twitter.com/VhsUIZcY8A — POLÍTICO México (@politicomx) May 14, 2020

One Twitter user drew a parallel between this video and the popular Netflix documentary Tiger King. They wrote, “Where you at exotic.” Another user wants to see more content like this video. They wrote, “I’d totally watch a show called Mexican Dude Lassoes Dangerous S**t.”

READ NEXT: Kirsten Vaughn: Indiana Mechanic Says She Was Fired for Making OnlyFans Page