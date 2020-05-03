Miranda Schachinger: Woman Killed in Utah Murder-Suicide

Miranda Schachinger has been identified as the victim of a domestic violence incident in Midvale, Utah. On Friday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m., the Unified Police Department was called to the Candlestick Apartments near State Street and 7800 South in Midvale, a suburb of Salt Lake City. After a lengthy standoff, gunshots were heard and a SWAT team stormed the building.

They found the bodies of 26-year-olds Schachinger and Isaac Renfro, who is believed to have shot and killed Schachinger before turning the gun on himself. Police have said that Renfro posted videos and photos of the scene on Snapchat, prompting the long standoff and negotiation. The investigation is still ongoing, but police believe it was a murder-suicide.

Schachinger’s Family Released a Statement on Saturday & Asked for Privacy

Schachinger’s family released a statement on Saturday, asking for privacy during this difficult time and requesting that people remember their daughter as she lived, not how she died. The statement was released through the Utah Homicide Survivors charity and is available in full on their Facebook. It reads in part:

While we understand that many in the community want to discuss the circumstances surrounding Miranda’s death, the family would ask the community to do so in a respectful manner as they are still processing the loss. Focusing on the circumstances surrounding Miranda’s death causes current and future harm to Miranda’s family, especially her son. We respectfully ask the media and public not to focus on how she died but rather how she lived. She was a great mother, hard-worker, and loving to all who crossed paths with her.

Schachinger is survived by her 5-year-old son from a previous relationship.

A Vigil Took Place on Saturday Night to Honor Schachinger & Remember Her Life

Schachinger’s friends and family gathered on Saturday evening at a vigil to remember and honor her life. Schachinger’s good friend Miranda Wilson told Fox13, “She didn’t deserve this, and we didn’t deserve to have her taken from us. She was my very best friend. But if you asked a thousand other people, they would say she was their best friend too because that’s just who she was.”

Schachinger’s former parents-in-law, Andrea and Todd Stubbs, said they were very close with Schachinger and loved her very much. She was a loving mother to their grandson, and Andrea said, “We will make sure that we remind him every day how amazing his mom was and how blessed he is to be her son.”

Schachinger was working as a certified nursing assistant while attending nursing school and caring for her son. Andrea Stubbs said, “I hope people remember how giving she was. She took care of the elderly as a [certified nursing assistant] and she was in nursing school. All she wanted to do was help people. She would have been an amazing nurse. She would have been a fantastic nurse. She would have made a difference in this world. She already has made a difference in this world.”

