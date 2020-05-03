K.S. Nisar Ahmed dead: beloved Kannada poet from India dies

Prominent Kannada poet K.S. Nisar Ahmed of India died May 3 from cancer-related illness, the Times of India reported.

The poet was born Feb. 5 during the 1930s on the northern outskirts of Devanahalli, according to the Times, and he went on to become a geologist by trade, but earned world renown as a poet.

Political leaders from all parties, including the Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, have made public comments mourning his death. Many others have taken to social media to celebrate his life and poetry.

One of the most celebrated Kannada poet Padmashri K.S. #NissarAhmed is no more. His contribution to kannada literature is commendable.. A huge loss to karnataka .Nithyotsava song was one of the best i have heard.Thank you for everything sir we will miss you🙏 #NisarAhmed #poet pic.twitter.com/FDMLl39f5i — shaukat mohammed (@showkatmohdd) May 3, 2020

He Was A Geologist by Trade

After earning a post-graduate degree in geology, Ahmed worked for the state government in the 1950s and ’60s in the Mysore Mines (also called the Kolar Gold Fields) and the geology department in Gulbarga.

He moved from Gulbarga to Bengaluru and became a geology professor at the state-run college. Later, he would travel to other colleges throughout the region.

During that time, he also wrote many of India’s most beloved poems, plays, short stories and novels in Kannada, a Dravidian language common in Southwest India.

He Produced Many Famous Works

One of his most famous works was Nithyotsava, a poem about Jog Falls, a waterfall on the Shravathi river located in Karnataka.

It was picked up by singers of Sugama Sangeeta, a form of light music, and quickly became popular, leading Ahmed to be affectionately called, “Nityotsava Kavi” or The Nityotsava Poet.

Today l lost one of my beloved Kannada poet Prof #NisarAhmed. He truly wrote poems with a strong root in #IndianSensibility.His poems including #benneKadda #nityotsava #masti #nimmolagiddu will remain afresh in our memories. pic.twitter.com/LMcId4YsA0 — Dr. Harisha G.B. (@Harishagb) May 3, 2020

He Outlived His Wife and Son

Ahemd’s wife, Shahnawaz Begum, died at the age of 77 last year, the Star of Mysore reported. She had worked as a teacher in a private school.

Ahmed’s son, Naveed, told the Times of India that his father had traveled to the U.S. for treatment in January of this year.

“My father’s condition is bad. Currently, he has gone to the U.S. for further treatment. My sisters are in the U.S. Once he is back, his treatment will continue in Bengaluru. I have been diagnosed with mouth cancer and I am scheduled to get operated (on) next Friday at Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.”

His son recently died from cancer, leaving Ahmed “shattered,” according to reports from the Deccan Herald.

The poet drew his last breath at his home in Padmanabha Nagar less than six months later.

