Utah Fires Map: 9th Street Ogden Fire & Tabby Canyon Fires Reported

Two large fires have been reported in Utah on May 30, 2020. The Ogden Canyon Fire was reported in the evening and the Tabby Canyon Fire was reported earlier in the day. Officials say the Ogden Canyon Fire (which is officially called the 9th Street Fire) is growing and the Tabby Canyon Fire is 1,500 acres in size. Read on to see maps, photos, and videos of the blazes.

The Ogden Canyon ‘9th Street’ Fire Is Growing

Ogden Canyon is in the Wasatch Range in Weber County, Utah. The Ogden Canyon Scenic Drive is open year-round and beloved by local residents and visitors. Local reports indicate that the mouth of Ogden Canyon is on fire near 12th street. The fire has been officially named the 9th Street Fire.

Fire at the mouth of the canyon in #ogden 12th street. #utah pic.twitter.com/zv2EOr63iI — Shae Shae (@eeleahs) May 31, 2020

This is a general map showing where Ogden Canyon is located. The fire is reportedly near 12th Street in the map below, so the exact marker on the map might not be accurate:

KSLTV reported that the fire was burning near 1300 Maxfield Drive. Utah Fire Info shared the following map of the fire and noted that the fire has been named the 9th Street Fire. “No evacuations at this time,” officials said. “Transmission lines and a Rocky Mountain Power substation are threatened.”

Fire Update: The fire above Ogden is called the #9thSteetFire. No evacuations at this time. Transmission lines and a Rocky Mountain Power substation are threatened. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/Tdhv8ldNf4 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 31, 2020

Utah Fire Info reported that the fire is currently 15 to 20 acres in size and growing.

NEW START Resources responding to the #OgdenFire in Weber County. Estimated at 15-20 acres and growing. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 31, 2020

As of 1:30 a.m. Central, there were 72 structures threatened but no evacuations. Stay tuned to local sources for evacuation updates.

#9thStreetFire UPDATE: 72 structures threatened, still estimated at 20 acres. The Rocky Mountain Power substation has sustained damage. No evacuations at this time. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 31, 2020

This photo shared by Julissa Sanchez shows the intensity of the blaze.

One person commented: “It’s spreading quickly with the wind. We live on about 9th and there is only one row of houses between us and the mountain so this is what I’m seeing.”

Ogden Valley Information and Events shared this photo of the fire.

KUTV shared this photo of the fire on Twitter and advised people to avoid the area.

WILDFIRE: Crews are now responding to a fire up #Ogden canyon. Gathering info. Avoid area. 📸: Jess Fleming pic.twitter.com/yhYHVMPKnP — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) May 31, 2020

You can see a live stream of the fire shared by Hailey Paige in Utah below. The video can later be found here after it’s live. According to her Facebook, she’s a customer service representative for Home Depot.

This next video, shared by Yomi Yomz, was captioned “12th street fire.”

12 Street is the mouth of the Ogden Canyon. Here’s a video shared by Matthew Irvine, originally taken by Sara Alisha.

Mindy Straetz shared this video on Facebook and wrote: “Fire on the mountain by my house. Right at the mouth of Ogden canyon. Moving fast with canyon winds!!!!”

The Tabby Canyon Fire Was 1,500 Acres & Reported Earlier on Saturday

The Tabby Canyon Fire on Stansbury Island was reported earlier on Saturday, May 30. You can see a map of the Tabby Canyon Fire’ location below or see it here on Utah Fire Info’s map.

According to Utah Fire Info, this fire is 1,500 acres in size as of 3:30 p.m. When it was first reported earlier in the day, it was just 75 acres in size and quickly grew.

NEW START

Resources are responding to the #TabbyCanyonFire located on Stansbury Island. The fire is estimated to be 75 acres and is moving east driven by strong winds. 4 crews and aircraft have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/5fIW9Z03yp — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 30, 2020

The Tabby Canyon Fire is not threatening any structures at this time. This fire is located in Tooele County on Stansbury Island. Strong winds were driving it east, ABC 4 reported.

#TabbyCanyonFire Update: Size estimated at 1,500 acres. Additional resources have been ordered and will be arriving throughout the night to aid suppression efforts. No structures threatened at this time. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) May 31, 2020

KSLTV reported that the Tabby Canyon fire was human-caused and 0% contained.

Stay tuned to local news sources for the latest evacuation updates.

