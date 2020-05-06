Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized: Here’s What You Need To Know

ruth bader ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized due to an infection, which the Supreme Court said was caused by a gallstone, a local news station reported.

The 87-year-old was at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland for a non-surgical treatment for a benign gall bladder condition called acute cholecystitis.

Ginsburg was in the hospital as an outpatient Monday, May 4, at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., where doctors said she had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, Fox News reported. The result was an infection.

The Supreme Court expects her to be in the hospital one or two days, the station reported. She is still planning to take part in the telephonic oral arguments that have been scheduled for.

Here is the full statement from the Supreme Court:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

This Is Not Ginsburg’s First Health Ordeal

Ginsburg has had health scares in the past. In 1991, she had a bout with colorectal cancer and in 2009, she developed pancreatic cancer. She developed lung cancer in 2018 and part of her left lung was removed as treatment, the New York Times reported. Her pancreatic cancer returned in the form of a malignant tumor in Aug. of 2019 and she underwent intense radiation to treat it.

The Supreme Court released a statement in Aug. of 2019, stating, “The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.” In Jan. 2020, she told the Washington Post that she was “cancer free.”

Ginsburg has also had non-cancer-related injuries. In November of 2018, CNBC reported that Ginsburg fell in her office and fractured three ribs. She also fractured two ribs in 2012.

In 2014, she went to the hospital after feeling discomfort during a workout and doctors placed a stent in her heart.

Ginsburg, appointed by President Bill Clinton, took the Oath of Office on Aug. 10, 1993 and is currently the oldest judge on the bench. The court is currently divided 5-4 in favor of Republican-appointed justices. Ginsburg is one of the four Democratic-appointed justices.

Many have offered their support for her recovery on social media:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for gallbladder condition. I will gladly give #RBG my gall bladder. Hang tough, Justice Ginsburg! https://t.co/wIFELp8wJ3 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 6, 2020

Praying for the one and only #RBG God please preserve that amazing woman. We need her to stay on #SCOTUS through January 2020. Let her be able to retire and let President @JoeBiden name a great successor. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) May 6, 2020

