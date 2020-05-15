COVID-19: Biotech Company Sorrento Therapuetics Says It Has A Coronavirus Cure

Sorrento Therapeutics says they have a “cure” to coronavirus.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Sorrento Therapeutics CEO Dr. Henry Ji told Fox News the company had developed a cure: “We want to emphasize there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100%.”

Investors reported that Ji said, “Our STI-1499 antibody shows exceptional therapeutic potential and could potentially save lives following receipt of necessary approvals. We at Sorrento are working day and night to complete the steps necessary to get this product approved,” in a more conservative written statement.

The company screened and tested antibodies, which develop as an immune response to the presence of an infection, to find ones that could prevent the viral protein from latching onto healthy cells, according to their written statement. The company created an antibody cocktail they are calling “COVI-SHIELD,” which is composed of three neutralizing antibodies that are supposed to attack three unique regions of the coronavirus-spike protein, according to CNBC.

According to the company, “STI-1499 completely neutralized the virus infectivity at a very low antibody dose, making it a prime candidate for further testing and development.”

The company said it also plans to use the antibody as a stand-alone therapy called COVI-GUARD as well:

Sorrento’s existing state-of-the-art cGMP antibody manufacturing facility in San Diego is expected to be able to produce up to two hundred thousand doses per month and the Company intends to produce a million doses at risk while seeking FDA approval for any STI-1499 product candidate. The Company is seeking potential government support and pharmaceutical partners to further scale up STI-1499 manufacturing capacity with a goal of potentially providing tens of millions of doses in a short period of time to meet the vast projected demand.

The tests that Sorrento has done are preclinical, which means they haven’t been tested in humans yet; however, the company said it plans to make 1 million doses while waiting for approval to move ahead.

Shares of the Company Gone Up Significantly

Reports: Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) reportedly claimed Friday its experimental coronavirus treatment is a cure for Covid-19. Stock up nearly 220% pic.twitter.com/6D9wZTiZK0 — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) May 15, 2020

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is a California-based company founded in 1989 which focuses on managing chronic and curable diseases as well as developing non-opioids for pain.

According to Marketwatch, shares of the company rose 166.79% to a two-year high after the company announced its antibody treatment on May 15. Shares increased from $2.62 at the beginning of the day to $7.62.

A week ago, it gained 8.9% in trading after announcing a partnership with New York’s Mount Sinai Health System. That experiment involved gathering 15,000 people who had been tested by Mount Sinai clinicians, confirmed as coronavirus positive and produced antibodies.

At the time, Ji had said the therapy was intended to be “resistant to future virus mutations.”

FDA Antibody Testing Is Slowly Picking Up

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still trying to determine what level of immunity, if any, people who have been infected with coronavirus have. One reason for the delay, USA Today reported, was a lack of oversight in antibody testing. Since March 16, the FDA had been allowing antibody test-makers to sell products without validating those test-makers’ data; the FDA only reversed that policy May 4.

On April 18, the FDA announced that it was expanding access to serology tests, which can provide evidence of the presence of antibodies. The caution, they said, is meant to prevent false-positive results. Twelve antibody tests had already been through the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) system, according to USA Today.

“We are working around-the-clock to review EUA submissions quickly and we continue to take steps to ensure the process is as streamlined and efficient as possible,” the FDA wrote. The FDA teamed up with the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.