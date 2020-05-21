WATCH: Strawberries Put in Salt Water Reveal Bugs in TikTok Video

A video has gone viral on social media apparently showing how to draw out bugs from strawberries by soaking them in salt water. The video was posted a few days ago by Seleste Radcliffe and already has over 2.5 million views on TikTok and over 90 thousand likes.

The video can be viewed here:

In her video, Radcliffe says: “Apparently if you wash your strawberries in water and salt, all the bugs will come out, which I didn’t even know there was bugs in there. Anyway, you get your water and your salt, I already did that part, and put your strawberries in, and little critters will come out… look at that!”

Many People Are Confused About the Video & Some Said They Didn’t See the Bugs Coming Out of the Fruit

Many people have said that they don’t see the bugs coming out in the video, and have tried it themselves with no success. They have pointed out that the “bugs” may actually be stems or seeds from the strawberry. One user commented on the viral TikTok video and said: “Am I the only one who didn’t see anything?” Someone else answered, “the only ‘white’ things I saw were strawberry flower petals.” Another said, “I missed it too.”

In another comment, a user said, “That’s not a bug that’s a dried up piece of the stem lol.” Another user said: “I just tried it and didn’t see any bugs and I’m disappointed.”

Others said they saw the bugs, though, and commented their disgust at the video. One said, “Let’s just say I’m never eating strawberries again.” Another added, “So l’ve been eating bugs this whole time.” One reply stated: “Strawberries used to be my favourite until now.”

One Expert Said the Bugs in Some Strawberries Could Be Maggots of a Fly & Soaking the Berries in Water May ‘Force Them Out’

According to one expert, a strawberry and small fruit crop entomologist and assistant professor at the University of Florida, Sriyanka Lahiri, the tiny white worms are the maggots of a fly known as spotted wing drosophila (SWD). Lahiri told Health.com that this is an invasive species which lays its eggs inside ripe berries, and the maggots hatch inside the fresh fruit.

She said, “Since common fruit flies can only lay their eggs in softening, damaged, or rotting fruit, the maggots hitchhiking inside fresh-looking fruit definitely belong to the SWD species.” However, she clarified that although the SWD are attracted to strawberries and other berries, pest management techniques in crops can successfully avoid infestation, and not all berries have maggots inside them.

Lahiri said that people should be washing all of their fresh fruit before eating them, but because the maggots can live deep inside the fruit, “Staying submerged in water might force a few of them out.” She added that she hadn’t personally heard of salt water being used before, and indicated that it might affect the taste of the berry. She also reassured people that eating these maggots in fruit without realizing has “no known ill effects.”

People have been discussing using the salt water technique to get rid of bugs in berries for years, with many videos on YouTube showing how successful it can be. One YouTube video showed a similar process for blackberries in which the little worms are very visible:

