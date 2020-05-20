‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Renewed or Canceled

The Masked Singer season 3 finale airs on Wednesday, May 20, but fans are already looking ahead to the season 4 premiere. If you’re wondering if the hit show will continue past its third season, don’t worry. The Masked Singer has been renewed for a season 4; it is NOT canceled.

Here’s what we know about season 4 of The Masked Singer so far:

FOX Renewed ‘The Masked Singer’ for Season 4, Premiering Fall 2020

While a season 4 premiere date for The Masked Singer has not yet been set, FOX has confirmed that they intend to start season 4 in the fall of this year.

In a press release, FOX announced: “THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 show on television, drawing a massive audience of nearly 30 million viewers across platforms in its post-Super Bowl Season Three premiere. The singing competition series features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. Season Four of THE MASKED SINGER premieres this fall.”

The format of season 3 looked different than past seasons of the show, with an increased number of episodes and a total of 18 contestants divided into three “groups.” FOX has yet to release any details around the number of contestants or episodes for season 4, which is not surprising as its unlikely that season 4 filming has begun. We do predict, however, that the celebrity panel, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy, will return for the new season along with host Nick Cannon.

It Is Unclear How Season 4 Will Be Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and stay-at-home orders still in effect, there’s a possibility that filming for season 4 of The Masked Singer could be impacted.

In their press release announcing season 4, FOX recognized the potential for COVID-19 to disrupt filming, not only of The Masked Singer, but all of their upcoming shows. Reassuring viewers across the FOX network’s programming, CEO of FOX Entertainment Charlie Collier said “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner’s unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we’ve shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market.”

Doubling down on that sentiment, Marianna Gambelli said “FOX is primed and ready for the fall with a great deal of stability across our entire programming lineup, featuring premium content that continually resonates with viewers, and the necessary scale that builds demand and produces results. During these uncertain times, we remain focused on the individual business needs of our partners and will continue to work with them to develop custom solutions with our unmatched offerings of assets to help drive their businesses forward.”

If the coronavirus pandemic persists and large gatherings remain an impossible, unsafe option, one potential change for season 4 could be an absence of an in-studio audience, which could in turn change how voting works to determine each episode’s eliminations.

The season 3 finale of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on FOX.

