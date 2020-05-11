Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Sounds Off on Potential Departure From Kansas City

Since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted TE Travis Kelce with the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the eighth-year pro has become one of the league’s most decorated playmakers. In 2019 alone, Kelce compiled his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod and first Super Bowl title.

As the years go by and Kansas City approaches a few franchise-altering financial decisions with the contracts of QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Chris Jones and others, questions of how long the Chiefs can keep the band together have already begun to arise.

As a part of Tyrann Mathieu’s “Radiothon” on 610 Sports Radio late last week, the two-time All-Pro tight end joined “The Drive” to discuss a number of topics, including his thoughts on early retirement or potentially playing for another franchise in the future.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Here were Kelce’s full comments, per Arrowhead Pride:

“I always say I want to play this game as long as I can,” said Kelce. “There’s a whole lot of truth behind that, and I love playing in Kansas City. I can’t even fathom wearing another jersey. I can’t fathom playing under a different coach, under a different organization. Everybody here knows that I love this city for everything that it has given me, it has given the Chiefs since I’ve been here, and I don’t plan on playing anywhere else for the rest of my career. As long as the Hunt family is offering me a check to come back every single year, I feel like I’m going to be here because I love playing for this organization and obviously, coach Reid.”

Financials Could Impact Kelce’s Staying Power

Kelce most recently signed a five-year, $46.8 million extension in early 2016 and remains under contract through the conclusion of the 2021 season. The 30-year-old currently accounts for the sixth-highest average annual salary ($9.36M) on the Chiefs roster and the third-highest among all tight ends — trailing only Hunter Henry ($10.6M) and Austin Hooper ($10.5M).

While Kelce has yet to show any immediate signs of slowing down physically, the possibility of the franchise needing to make a difficult decision on one of their star receivers in the coming seasons remains on the table. Especially considering that the defending Super Bowl champions currently devote the largest percentage of their salary cap allotment (19.02%) to the wide receiver position and eighth-most (6.11%) to the tight end spot, per Spotrac.

Kelce’s place on the roster this season is as close to a lock as any player around the NFL, but the star tight end carries zero dead cap money into his age-31 season in 2021. Assuming Mahomes resets the market with a mega-deal prior to the start of the 2020 season, this could be something worth monitoring in the coming years.

READ NEXT: Update Emerges on Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes’ Record-Breaking Contract Extension

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata