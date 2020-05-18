Tropical Storm Arthur: Live Radar Trackers & Map of Projected Path

The first named storm of hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arthur, is not expected to make landfall on the U.S. coast. However, it’s bringing high winds and rains to nearby regions. Read on to see live radar and maps of the storm.

The storm is expected to turn northeast and just pass the coast before heading back out into the ocean tonight, CNN reported. Tropical storm winds are extending 125 miles from the center and by Tuesday, it will likely be downgraded from a tropical storm.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is very helpful for tracking the storm’s lcoation. You can press the + button on the right-side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might not see the storm right away. You might need to click on the map and pull the map up to see the storm:

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Arthur. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.)

Another storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here. A screenshot is below.

Carolina Weather Group is tracking Tropical Storm Arthur in the live stream below:

Here’s a live webcam from Fox 2 showing the surf at North Carolina from the storm:

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing the storm’s projected path.

Tropical Storm Arthur is currently at 35.6 N and 74.7 W as of 2 p.m. Eastern, about 55 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, according to NOAA.

The storm system originally formed near Florida before moving north. As of 2 p.m. Eastern, it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and it was moving NE or 35 degrees at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure was 993 MB or 29.32 inches.

A tropical storm warning is in effect (as of 2 p.m. Eastern) for Ocracoke Inlet to Duck, North Carolina and for Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

The National Hurricane Center noted:

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Arthur was located near latitude 35.6 North, longitude 74.7 West. Arthur is moving toward the northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). This general motion should continue today, followed by a turn toward the east on Tuesday. A slower southeast or south-southeast motion is forecast to begin Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Arthur will continue to move away from the North Carolina Outer Banks this afternoon. Arthur is then forecast to turn away from the east coast of the United States tonight and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. While some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics late tonight or Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center, primarily over water to the east of the center. A WeatherFlow observing site at Alligator River Bridge measured sustained winds of 39 mph (63 km/h) and a gust to 46 mph (74 km/h) earlier this afternoon. A wind gust to 42 mph (68 km/h) was recently reported at Oregon Inlet. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance

aircraft data is 993 mb (29.32 inches).

