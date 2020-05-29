WATCH: Protests in Columbus, Ohio Turn Violent (Video)

WATCH: Protests in Columbus, Ohio Turn Violent (Video)

Crowds gathered in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on May 28 to protest the death of George Floyd and the peaceful demonstration turned violent later into the night. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer pinned him to the ground and dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Hundreds of people were gathered near the Statehouse at High Street and Broad Streets before midnight but were stopped from going further by police. According to NBC affiliate WCMH-TV, a few people in the crowd started throwing objects at police officers, such as water bottles.

Reporter Eric Halperin was on the ground and tweeted that an officer warned over a loudspeaker that “crowd control devices” would be used. Police instructed people to get out of the road. At some point, officers used tear gas to break up the crowd, WBNS-TV reported.

WSYX-TV reporter Haley Nelson tweeted video of police moving forward along the street to disperse the crowd. Mounted officers were also on the scene.

Before midnight, the situation erupted into chaos. As seen in the video above, a group of protesters stormed the Statehouse lawn. Windows were broken and some people even went inside the building, WCMH-TV reporter Halperin shared.

Some protesters threw trash cans and smashed windows of storefronts and bus stops along the street. WSYX-TV reporter Haley Nelson shared that the windshield and side of one of the news vehicles were smashed. People in the crowd could be heard intermittently shouting “No justice, no peace” and “F*ck the police” and “Black lives matter.”

Heavy could see the confrontations from above as people moved south along High Street. Before midnight, someone was throwing a trash can at the front door of the historic bank building located at High and Town Streets.

Just after midnight, protesters smashed the windows of the restaurant on the same street corner. Heavy could hear people on the street cheering the men on.

About half an hour later, with a crowd gathered on the sidewalk and police officers lined up in the road, a man smashed another window of the building with a chair. People scattered as police approached to arrest the man. Heavy could see officers spraying into the air.

Around 12:15 a.m., Heavy could hear glass shattering below on the sidewalk. It turned out to be the door of the convenience store located a few yards from this reporter’s apartment building.

A group of police officers sprinted from down the block to take positions in front of the building as people in the crowd ran. I briefly closed the window because I was beginning to taste and smell the pepper spray from the street.

A couple of minutes later, this reporter opened the window again and could see a man on the ground surrounded by police officers on bicycles. A woman somewhere on the sidewalk could be heard shouting, “Don’t kill him!” People were also yelling obscenities at the police and one voice could be heard screaming, “You ain’t sh*t without your badge, b*tch.”

By 1 a.m., the crowd had moved another block south. Police officers lined up to face the group of people that had congregated near a bus stop. In the video above, you can hear one of the officers instruct his team, “This is not a protest. This is a riot, it’s not a protest. Spray them. We’re done. If they don’t move, spray them.” The crowd appeared to disperse without major violence.

By about 1:30 a.m. the situation had calmed. A SWAT truck was parked at High and Town Streets and police remained at the intersection. An officer on a loudspeaker was heard instructing any stragglers to leave the area or face arrest.

WCMH-TV reporter Eric Halperin posted additional photos of the damage in the area surrounding the Ohio Statehouse. The Sheraton Hotel on 3rd Street was among the businesses that had its front doors shattered. Heavy spoke with a local photographer, after the situation had calmed, who said the Ohio Theater had also been damaged.

