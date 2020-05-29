WATCH: Protests in Columbus, Ohio Turn Violent (Video)

Crowds gathered in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on May 28 to protest the death of George Floyd and the peaceful demonstration turned violent later into the night. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer pinned him to the ground and dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Hundreds of people were gathered near the Statehouse at High Street and Broad Streets before midnight but were stopped from going further by police. According to NBC affiliate WCMH-TV, a few people in the crowd started throwing objects at police officers, such as water bottles.

Reporter Eric Halperin was on the ground and tweeted that an officer warned over a loudspeaker that “crowd control devices” would be used. Police instructed people to get out of the road. At some point, officers used tear gas to break up the crowd, WBNS-TV reported.

Closer to 11-I saw some water bottles fly through the air (I couldn’t see all the action). Then officers deployed a lot of agent into the crowd. People dispersed – officers advanced, took some ground. Mounted Unit now in front. No violence that I’ve spotted but a lot of tension. pic.twitter.com/Bam9NNvcnK — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) May 29, 2020

WSYX-TV reporter Haley Nelson tweeted video of police moving forward along the street to disperse the crowd. Mounted officers were also on the scene.

NOW: Demonstratirs have moved to the Statehouse grounds and have broken windows. Some have gone inside. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VBtVbprA9G — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

Before midnight, the situation erupted into chaos. As seen in the video above, a group of protesters stormed the Statehouse lawn. Windows were broken and some people even went inside the building, WCMH-TV reporter Halperin shared.

People have dispersed along High Street – this is closer to State Street. The windshield and side of one of our @wsyx6 vehicles was smashed. Police are employing what appears to be flash bangs. A lot of damage along High Street. pic.twitter.com/wha8g1AntY — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) May 29, 2020

Some protesters threw trash cans and smashed windows of storefronts and bus stops along the street. WSYX-TV reporter Haley Nelson shared that the windshield and side of one of the news vehicles were smashed. People in the crowd could be heard intermittently shouting “No justice, no peace” and “F*ck the police” and “Black lives matter.”

The situation is TENSE outside. Can’t see the protests down the street from this vantage point, but can see people fleeing. The building across the street is a historic bank. #ColumbusOhio #protests @nbc4i @10TV pic.twitter.com/yFdwWEO81c — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 29, 2020

Heavy could see the confrontations from above as people moved south along High Street. Before midnight, someone was throwing a trash can at the front door of the historic bank building located at High and Town Streets.

People are smashing the windows of the business across the street. I can hear people cheering the guys on. #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/9ICMFBDI5r — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 29, 2020

Just after midnight, protesters smashed the windows of the restaurant on the same street corner. Heavy could hear people on the street cheering the men on.

I can see police using pepper spray to disperse the crowd after a man started throwing a trash can at the building again. pic.twitter.com/oW5B9ctl0A — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 29, 2020

About half an hour later, with a crowd gathered on the sidewalk and police officers lined up in the road, a man smashed another window of the building with a chair. People scattered as police approached to arrest the man. Heavy could see officers spraying into the air.

Around 12:15 a.m., Heavy could hear glass shattering below on the sidewalk. It turned out to be the door of the convenience store located a few yards from this reporter’s apartment building.

A group of police officers sprinted from down the block to take positions in front of the building as people in the crowd ran. I briefly closed the window because I was beginning to taste and smell the pepper spray from the street.

#columbusprotest this was at 12:15am below my window pic.twitter.com/yGyYE2MpR6 — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 29, 2020

A couple of minutes later, this reporter opened the window again and could see a man on the ground surrounded by police officers on bicycles. A woman somewhere on the sidewalk could be heard shouting, “Don’t kill him!” People were also yelling obscenities at the police and one voice could be heard screaming, “You ain’t sh*t without your badge, b*tch.”

“This is not a protest, this is a riot.” I could hear the officer instruct them to “spray them”. pic.twitter.com/RE1ve1RECn — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 29, 2020

By 1 a.m., the crowd had moved another block south. Police officers lined up to face the group of people that had congregated near a bus stop. In the video above, you can hear one of the officers instruct his team, “This is not a protest. This is a riot, it’s not a protest. Spray them. We’re done. If they don’t move, spray them.” The crowd appeared to disperse without major violence.

SWAT truck outside right now. Officers again warned any stragglers to leave immediately pic.twitter.com/bHFpPmrm09 — Erin Laviola (@ErinLaviola) May 29, 2020

By about 1:30 a.m. the situation had calmed. A SWAT truck was parked at High and Town Streets and police remained at the intersection. An officer on a loudspeaker was heard instructing any stragglers to leave the area or face arrest.

More of the damage left behind by tonight’s demonstrations downtown. Police are still out around downtown. Crowds also smaller but still around in places. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QO7U0pin4B — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

This is the Sheraton downtown on 3rd street. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/t5qR1J9H84 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

WCMH-TV reporter Eric Halperin posted additional photos of the damage in the area surrounding the Ohio Statehouse. The Sheraton Hotel on 3rd Street was among the businesses that had its front doors shattered. Heavy spoke with a local photographer, after the situation had calmed, who said the Ohio Theater had also been damaged.