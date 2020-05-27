SpaceX NASA Launch Live Stream: Watch the Crew Dragon Online Here

SpaceX’s NASA launch is scheduled to take place this afternoon and thousands of people are expected to watch it live. This is the final step before NASA certifies the Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station. After the launch, the Crew Dragon will fly to the International Space Station. This is the first human flight to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years, NASA shared. You can watch the launch in a video later in this story.

The May 27 launch is known as the Demo-2, demonstrating SpaceX’s ability to fly astronauts safely to and from the space station. The astronauts flying today are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

According to current plans, as released by NASA, the launch will take place at the following time in different timezones:

4:33 p.m. Eastern

3:33 p.m. Central

2:300 p.m. Mountain

1:33 p.m. Pacific

12:33 p.m. Alaska

10:33 a.m. Hawaii

Note that exact liftoff times can change with little warning depending on weather updates and other factors. Thunderstorms and wind near the region might end up delaying the launch.

If today’s launch is canceled because of thunderstorms in the region or win, the first backup date is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. Eastern. The next backup date is Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Targeting 4:33 p.m. EDT today for Falcon 9’s launch of Crew Dragon with @NASA astronauts on board. Teams are closely monitoring launch and downrange weather → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc pic.twitter.com/XyyT9YgESB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

Watch a Live Stream Video of the Launch Below

If you want to watch the launch live, just view the live stream below, provided by NASA.

Making History: NASA and SpaceX Launch Astronauts to Space!Watch history unfold on Wednesday, May 27, as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil. Tune in starting at 12:15 p.m. EDT as NASA and SpaceX provide joint, live coverage from launch to arrival at the space station. Teams are targeting 4:33 p.m. EDT for the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at 11:29 a.m. Thursday, May 28. Learn more about the mission: https://www.nasa.gov/launchamerica/ 2020-05-26T16:13:09Z

The launch is targeted for 4:33 p.m. Eastern, but the live stream coverage in the video will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern with joint coverage from NASA and SpaceX.

Another live video from SpaceX is below.

A Crew Demo-2 Mission Control Audio only feed is below.

NASA has shared what we can expect to happen after liftoff and the anticipated timeline for May 27: