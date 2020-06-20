Aaron Glee Confessed to Murdering Oluwatoyin Salau, Tallahassee Democrat Reports

Aaron Glee confessed to the murder of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau and Victoria Sims, a community volunteer, according to local news station WXTL-24.

Records from the Leon County Sheriff’s office show that Glee has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of second-degree murder, one count of premeditated murder, one count of felony battery and one count of sexual assault.

Salau had gone missing for days before she was found dead in the 2100 block a double homicide June 15, along with 75-year-old Victoria Sims, according to a press conference given by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Salau, 19, and Sims met at protests, according to an earlier report from WTXL-27.

The court documents where his confession is written provide a disturbing picture of Salau’s last days as a victim of multiple sexual assaults and eventually, murder, WTXL-27 reported. The station said that court documents revealed, “When TPD officers interviewed him, Glee confessed to kidnapping and murdering Salau and Sims on different dates.”

Sims Had Given Glee Rides, Brought Him Meals, Police Say

According to information from a probable cause affidavit, police said, “Sims often prepared meals for ‘Aaron’ and delivered them to his residence. It was reported that ‘Aaron,’ who did not own his own vehicle, often obtained transportation from Sims.”

Officers made a gruesome discovery when they tracked Sims’ cell phone to an address associated with Glee along Monday Road:

Officers and investigators traveled to 2110 Monday Road in an attempt to locate Sims. Upon arrival, Sims’ Toyota was observed … mired in mud and was immobile. A sheet had been placed over the rear of the Toyota and the license plate was bent upwards, concealing the registration’s characters and numerals. The body of a deceased female, later positively identified as Sims, was found inside of the northwest bedroom. Sims was positioned on the carpeted floor in a partially prone position. Her arms and feet had been bound behind her in a particular manner. It would be determined that Sims was the victim of murder.

READ NEXT: Aaron Glee Jr. Named as Suspect in Tallahassee Murders of BLM Protester, AARP Volunteer