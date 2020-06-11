Twitter Roasts Actor Aaron Paul for Role in ‘I Take Responsibility’ Video

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media entitled “I Take Responsibility” which features celebrities speaking about racism. The video was shared a few weeks after the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Since his death, protests and riots have swept the United States with Americans demonstrating against police brutality and racism.

The “I Take Responsibility” video, which features the likes of Kesha, Julianne Moore and Justin Theroux, directed viewers to the #itakeresponsibility movement’s website. The website has users take responsibility for a specific racist behavior that they’ve had before, and then the site provides an avenue to “make it better,” including signing petitions and donating to different causes.

Actor Aaron Paul, best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, contributed to the video. Paul was the second celebrity seen in the black-and-white video, saying: “I take responsibility.” He was also the last person to speak.

Paul said, “Killer cops must be prosecuted. They are murderers. We can turn the tide — it is time to take responsibility. Call out hate, step up and take action.” Here is the “I Take Responsibility” video shared by On Demand Entertainment on YouTube:

Aaron Paul’s Name Trended on Twitter Thursday Afternoon With Users Commenting About the Actor

After the video went viral on Thursday, Paul trended on Twitter with users commenting on Paul’s contribution to the video. Some users have claimed that his role in the video, as well as the video as a whole, is cringeworthy.

Aaron Paul at the end of that cringy “I take responsibility” celebrity video pic.twitter.com/SRRwY15doN — Juan (@JuanIsidro) June 11, 2020

Someone tweeted: “How about Aaron Paul going for that Oscar worthy moment in this video? This is so cringe.” Another said, “How to turn a good movement into cringe level.”

One user wrote, “hi my name is Aaron Paul today I’m reading for the role of Righteous Guy.” Another user said Paul’s contribution was “performative wokeness.” Another wrote, “I think Aaron Paul thought this was a real audition for Hollywood’s take on #Blacklivesmatter the movie!”

Many commenters liken Paul’s contribution to the video as his Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman. One user tweeted, “I lost it when Aaron Paul went full Jessie Pinkman at the end lmao.” Another wrote, “nothing is funnier than aaron paul in this clip going full walter killing his girlfriend voice at the end of this.”

One user wrote: “The winner is Aaron Paul who gave us a full pro wrestling promo with gritted teeth and firm jaw muscle definition to let you know it’s time for WHITE SERIOUSNESS.”

Another user tweeted, “But guys these celebrities are serious. The video is in black and white. Aaron Paul gets real close to the camera. They take responsibility. They mean it. Racism is over. For reals. These celebs said so. In black and white. Sarah Paulson was even on there.”

Although some viewers called it cringeworthy, some said the message was well-intentioned.

One user wrote that although they found the video corny, the appreciate the measure. They tweeted, “Yeah, I hate to feel this way because I believe in what they’re saying, but it seemed corny. Maybe because these kinds of ensemble videos have been done for cause after cause in the past? Oh well…at least they weren’t wrong.”

Paul did receive some positive comments. Someone wrote, “My boy Aaron Paul going full on Season 5 Jesse Pinkman, I love it!”

Paul Has Been Active on Instagram Posting About the Black Lives Matter Movement

Paul has been sharing his thoughts on Instagram about the Black Lives Matter movement on. In one post, he shared an image of a protest in Hollywood. The actor wrote:

I love you. My god I love you. We all need to learn from each one of these beautiful protesters. Sit down and educate yourself about why this conversation is happening. Why this movement must take place. Enough. Time is now for change. Thank you to everyone who is standing up and using their voice for the greater good. Choosing love. #blacklivesmatter #loveisloveislove

The actor also participated in the viral “Blackout Tuesday” movement that had social media users post a black square on June 2. The celebrity also posted an apology to “our black brothers and sisters.” He wrote, “I love you. I am so sorry. Things must change and we all need to be part of that change.”

