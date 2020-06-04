Al Sharpton Will Give the Eulogy at George Floyd’s Memorial Service

The renowned Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody, today at a memorial service in Minnesota.

Sharpton, a baptist minister and civil rights activist, is slated to speak at the private service, which will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. CT at North Central University in Minneapolis.

The memorial remembers Floyd, who was killed in a police-brutality case that rocked the nation, in the city he was slain. The civil rights organization National Action Network is helping to organize the event.

The family’s attorney Benjamin Crump is among the scheduled speakers, as well as Floyd’s family members.

Although a guest list for the event has not been made public, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he is planning on attending.

How to watch:

The service will be broadcasted on WCCO-TV and on CBSN Minnesota.

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. CT

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Online stream: Live on CBSN on their website

Who is Al Sharpton?

Sharpton has made a name for himself as an outspoken activist in the fight against racial prejudice and injustice.

A disciple of the teachings of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Brooklyn native has championed police reform and accountability. He has called for the elimination of unjust policies like “Stop-and-Frisk,” according to the National Action Network, and is also a radio/television talk show host for MSNBC’s PoliticsNation.

Sharpton has gained a large following of both supporters and critics over the years. He has most notably received criticism for his dramatic flare when delivering soundbites — which people think takes away from his overall message.

He played a role in the rebuilding of New Orleans after the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and more recently, held rallies in Florida to fight for justice in the Trayvon Martin case.

The author of three books, Sharpton has received numerous awards, including the Harold Washington Award from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Mandela Legacy Hope, Success & Empowerment Award.

In August 2018 he spoke at the funeral of Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Aisha McShaw, Al Sharpton’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know