Amari Wise: Missing Pennsylvania Teen Found Dead

The body of missing 19-year-old Amari Wise was found Monday in Pennsylvania, according to New Castle News — his death has been ruled a homicide.

The New Castle teen, who had been reported missing on June 6, was found on Pennsylvania Avenue in Shenango Township, the news outlet continues, between the road and a creek.

New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem confirmed Wise’s identity, and the coroner has since ruled Wise’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head, New Castle News reports.

Breaking: New Castle Police say they have found the body of Amari Wise in a wooded area just off Pennsylvania Ave in Shenango Twp.

The announcement comes on the heels of New Castle Police’s announcement of charging a father and a son in connection with Wise’s disappearance.

According to police, 20-year-old Connor Henry faces charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence while his father, Todd Henry, 47, faces charges of criminal conspiracy to commit homicide (after the fact), obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

The police reported on their Facebook page that 47-year-old Todd is being held at their police station, while Connor was arrested Sunday by police in Ocean City, Maryland during a traffic stop.

The 20-year-old is awaiting an extradition hearing in Maryland.

