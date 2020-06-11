Arizona Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today, June 11

Wildfires continue to cause issues in Arizona in June, including a new fire reported in the Tucson region. Read on for details about the fires, their locations, containment size, maps, and more. The biggest news so far for today is the Bighorn Fire near Tucson, where evacuations have been ordered. As news can change quickly, be sure to watch your local news for the latest evacuation details.

Interactive Maps of Arizona Fires

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below in Arizona. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires. Make sure that the Legend on the right, you have “Inciweb Wildfire Information” checked or you might not see the fires.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also see an interactive fire map for the Arizona area, provided by NWCG.gov. An embedded version is below, but click on the link to see a full version. You can click on the map below and drag the map around to see different locations.

Here are the fires currently in Arizona as of June 11, 2020, including the Bighorn Fire near Tucson. These are in alphabetical order by the fire’s name, if available.

2020 RX Burns

These are fires set purposefully to help mitigate damage and contain unexpected fires later. However, prescribed burns are on hold at this time because of COVID-19, Inciweb notes.

Bighorn Fire in Pima County Near Tucson

This fire is 3,277 acres and 10% contained as of June 10. It was started by lightning on June 5 in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Evacuations: Evacuations have been ordered in Pima County in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, north of Ina Road, Inciweb noted on June 11.

Inciweb notes: “Move south away from the Catalina Mountains. Do not delay leaving the area. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message. A cooling shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.”

This evacuation order was sent at 9:15 a.m. Here are two maps of the evacuation order.

Pima County Sheriff’s Office noted that this is a “significant danger.”

Get Pima County emergency alerts here and stay updated here. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Facebook is here and the Office of Emergency Management Facebook is here. The webpage for the fire is here.

Blue River Fire

The Blue River Fire fire is 0% contained and eight miles NE of San Carlos, Arizona. It’s 30,242 acres in size and close to the Dry Lake Fire.

Inciweb notes:

Firefighters have been working to actively suppress the Blue River and the Dry Lake fires since their discovery after a June 5 thunderstorm. Agencies throughout the southwest have been experiencing dry and dangerous conditions with high temperatures and the concern for the COVID-19 pandemic thus creating a complex situation. San Carlos Tribal Forest Resources Program and San Carlos Agency have called the Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team to assist in addressing the complexity and assist in resources management as it relates to these fires.

Recent lighter winds have allowed for more progress in suppression.

Bringham Fire

The Bringham Fire is now 2,700 acres and 0% contained. It started June 10 at 9:28 a.m. and is estimated to not be contained until June 20. The fire was caused by lightning and is 22 miles north of Morenci, Arizona. You can see the full map here.

Inciweb notes: “The Bringham Fire was ignited by lightning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ Clifton Ranger District on June 6, 2020. Objectives for the fire is public and wildland firefighter safety. Strategy is full suppression, with confine and containment.”

Closures: A temporary closure order was set on June 10 for some forest roads, day-use facilities and a campground in the area. Highway 191 is closed in both directions between Mile Mark 189 and 225.

Inciweb noted on June 10:

The Bringham Fire is situated in steep, rugged terrain, and these factors resulted in very active fire behavior today, especially along the southwest flanks. Fire crews successfully completed structure protection at the Rose Peak lookout tower facility, and similar work continues at various cabins of which some are classified as cultural resources. Preparation for burnout operations along Highway 191 will include the use of helicopters to keep the fire in check, based on predetermined trigger points. The highway is a crucial holding feature, or man-made barrier, that incident managers will utilize to keep the fire contained to the east. To support the planned burnout operations, crews are setting up portable water sources along Highway 191 so that helicopters and crews can have easy access to this vital firefighting resource.

Dry Lake Fire

The Dry Lake Fire is 3,900 acres as of June 10, according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning and is 22 miles northeast of Bylas, Arizona.

Inciweb notes:

Firefighters have been working to actively suppress the Blue River and the Dry Lake fires since their discovery after a June 5 thunderstorm. Agencies throughout the southwest have been experiencing dry and dangerous conditions with high temperatures and the concern for the COVID-19 pandemic thus creating a complex situation. San Carlos Tribal Forest Resources Program and San Carlos Agency have called the Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team to assist in addressing the complexity and assist in resources management as it relates to these fires.

East Desert Fire

The East Desert Fire is 1,492 acres and 100% contained as of May 25, the last update from Inciweb. The fire is still listed on Inciweb’s map. The fire was caused by human activity and was located four miles north of Cave Creek Regional Park near 24th Street & Desert Hills in Cave Creek.

Mangum Fire

This 793-acre fire is 2% contained as of June 11, according to Inciweb. The cause is under investigation and the fire began on June 8 at about 3 p.m. The fire is 9 miles SW of Jacobs Lake at Mangum Springs.

Inciweb notes: “Smoke is visible from both the north and south rims of Grand Canyon National Park, Jacob Lake, Highway 67, Highway 89A, Fredonia, Kanab and Page.”

Closures: “A temporary closure is in effect along approximately 7 miles of Forest Road 22 between roads 462 and 429 in order to allow for active firefighting operations. Temporary road detours and closures are possible in the immediate fire area.”

Firefighters were able to gain some ground on this fire yesterday.

Inciweb noted: “The fire is being suppressed utilizing a full suppression strategy using tactics that minimize impacts to important values at risk. Firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority.”

Follow the U.S. Forest Service – Kaibab National Forest’s Facebook page for updates.

Ocotillo Fire

This fire is 980 acres and now 100% contained as of June 2. It was 1.3 miles northwest of Cave Creek and is still listed on Inciweb’s map.

Range Fire

The Range Fire is 3,286 acres and now 100% contained as of June 1. The cause is unknown. The fire was located six miles north of Florence at the National Guard Firing Range. It’s still listed on Inciweb’s map.

Sawtooth Fire

This fire is now 85% contained and 24,729 acres as of June 10 at 11:22 a.m. The fire was caused by lightning in the Superstition Mountains, two miles northeast of Peralta Trailhead, Tonto National Forest. Minimal fire activity is now being observed and the fireline has been restored to a more natural state, according to Inciweb. You can stay updated on Tonto National Forest’s Facebook page.

Tortolita Fire

This fire is 3,321 acres and 60% contained, according to Inciweb. It started on June 10 by lightning in the Tortolita Mountains, north of Oro Valley.

Inciweb noted: “There has been no change in acreage on the Tortolita Fire and firefighters have 60% containment. Firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the interior checking for hotspots and ensuring the stability of the fire line.. There is no threat to nearby communities or values at risk. Some resources will start being released so they can be available for new starts and other incidents.”

