Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Former Girlfriend, Says Someone Set Her Car on Fire

Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends, revealed some disturbing news on social media. On June 25, she said someone deliberately set her car on fire and also tried to burn down her home in an Instagram post.

“Someone not only set my car on fire at 3am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down,” she captioned under a slideshow of photos of her charred vehicle. “It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening.”

The 22-year-old also posted a video of her car ablaze and firefighters putting the fire out during the wee hours of the night.

“Thankfully the police are doing their due diligence during a sensitive time like this. Nonetheless, everyone is going through problems behind closed doors, whether they choose to share it or not, even the people you look up to,” she added. “I just want people to tap into the reality of our world, and publicizing a “perfect cookie-cutter life” is just not real.”

Azriel Clary Accused R. Kelly of Physical Abuse

In January of 2020, Clary came forward and openly discussed the physical abuse she endured during the time she dated Kelly, whom she met when she was 17-years-old. She vividly told a story about how Kelly beat her after he found out she was in communication with two of her high school friends.

“I was talking to my friends from high school and he didn’t like that I was still talking to them,” Clary told British news outlet The Sun. “He thought that I was keeping things from him. I was just in communication with two of my girlfriends and he made me text them a very long lie, basically saying why I no longer wanted to be friends with them. And then he beat me, he abused me verbally and then he beat physically. Then he beat me with a shoe — a size 12, Nike Air Force One shoe. He beat me all over, it felt like hours and I was covered in welts all the way from my neck down.”

Clary added that she was “brainwashed” by the disgraced R&B crooner, who has two federal indictments in New York and Illinois for his relationships with underage girls according to the BBC.

“I’m woman enough and I’m grown enough to admit that yes, I was brainwashed and yes, I was manipulated. And yes, this man did have me wrapped around his finger. If he would have told me to jump, I would have said, ‘How high?’ It was all in because I just genuinely just loved him and I love hard.”

Clary Left R.Kelly in January 2020

Clary’s parents, Alice and Angelo, were featured in Lifetime’s 2019 docu-series Surviving R. Kelly and were open about their fight to reunite with their daughter who they hadn’t seen since she was 17. Clary’s family confirmed she left Kelly in January to PEOPLE.

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” her mother said. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses.”

Kelly has denied all allegations that he has had inappropriate relationships with underage women throughout his career. During an explosive interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning last year, Kelly became irate and teary-eyed as he tried to refute the allegations against him.

“How stupid would I be to do that… is this camera on me? That’s stupid! Use your common sense!” he said as he became unhinged. “I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me! I’m fighting for my f–king life! You’re all trying to kill me!”

R. Kelly was "unhinged" in interview with Gayle King, columnist saysSinger R. Kelly said he's an innocent man in an emotional interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. He vehemently denied all accusations of sexual abuse made against him. Renee Graham of The Boston Globe joined CBSN for analysis. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/r-kelly-interview-breaks-his-silence-sexual-abuse-claims-today-2019-03-06/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/r-kelly-denies-sexual-abuse-allegations-in-explosive-interview-2019-03-05/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/r-kelly-interview-breaks-his-silence-sexual-abuse-claims-today-2019-03-06/ http://cbsnews.com/news/r-kelly-interview-singer-says-azriel-clary-joycelyn-savage-parents-handed-them-over-to-him-today-2019-03-06/ Subscribe to the CBS News Channel HERE: http://youtube.com/cbsnews Watch CBSN live HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1PlLpZ7 Follow CBS News on Instagram HERE: https://www.instagram.com/cbsnews/ Like CBS News on Facebook HERE: http://facebook.com/cbsnews Follow CBS News on Twitter HERE: http://twitter.com/cbsnews Get the latest news and best in original reporting from CBS News delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to newsletters HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1RqHw7T Get your news on the go! Download CBS News mobile apps HERE: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8 Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream CBSN and local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites like Star Trek Discovery anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — CBSN is the first digital streaming news network that will allow Internet-connected consumers to watch live, anchored news coverage on their connected TV and other devices. At launch, the network is available 24/7 and makes all of the resources of CBS News available directly on digital platforms with live, anchored coverage 15 hours each weekday. CBSN. Always On. 2019-03-06T20:41:40Z

