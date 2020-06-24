Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Assaulted at Lowe’s Over Face Mask

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, 79, was assaulted by a customer refusing to wear a mask at Lowe’s Shopping Center on June 24, 2020, as first reported by News4SA. Journalist Emily Baucum tweeted that he was “assaulted at a local store while trying to help a cashier who told a customer to wear a mask,” and that Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Maria Media, an investigative reporter for KENS5, tweeted that Wolff, a Democrat, who previously served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1971 to 1973, and worked in the Texas Senate from 1973 to 1975, was assaulted “after he tried to intervene between a cashier who asked a customer to wear a mask, a county official confirmed.”

Wolff was shopping at the Lowe’s store located on Interstate 10 and Callaghan. he was in the checkout line when the incident allegedly took place. County spokeswoman Monica Ramos said that it wasn’t clear if the customer recognized Wolff.

A spokesperson for the county told Medina “that the customer started berating the cashier,” which prompted Wolff to intervene and try to explain the local order of required masks to the customer. “When Wolff went to give the irate customer his business card, the customer smacked it out of his hand.”

According to Medina, “Wolff called the sheriff, and the BCSO is now at the Lowe’s. It’s unclear if the customer will face charges. Judge Wolff did get his license plate number and gave it to authorities.”

Judge Wolff Mandated That People Not Wearing a Mask In Public Can Be Fined $1,000

On June 17, Wolff put out a statement requiring residents to wear masks when they’re unable to practice social distancing. He also mandated that businesses require employees and customers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, which was approved by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Bexar County businesses could face a $1,000 fine for failure to follow the fask mask required policy, however, according to Abbott’s policy, no penalties can be enforced on individuals who fail to wear a face covering.

Not everyone supports Wolff’s mandate. The National Federation of Independent Business’ state director Annie Spilman, worried about the devastating effects this could have on the Texas economy. “Orders like Judge Wolff’s put owners in the difficult position of policing their customers while trying to reopen and rebuild their businesses.”

Texas first lifted their stay-at-home order in May, and Abbott was one of the first governors to start reopening the state once the mandate expired. Wolff has vocally objected to Abbott’s reopening plan without also requiring face masks since April.

Texas Has Seen a Record Spike in COVID-19 Patients & Hospitalizations In the Past Week

While Governor Abbott announced last week that Texas could start entering Phase 3 of its reopening, which would allow restaurants, businesses, gyms, and bars to operate at 50% capacity, on Tuesday, he reversed course. Abbott strongly urged Texas residents to stay after the number of coronavirus patients spiked and hospital beds neared capacity. According to the Texas state data, Texas reported 120,000 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, and a death toll at 2,200.

One day prior, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement that “hospitalizations are rising at their fastest rate yet.”

On June 23, Abbott said to KBTX-TV, “First, we want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining a safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home. Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home.”

This statement came a day after Abbott said he would not be shutting down Texas again due to COVID-19 concerns.

On June 22, Abbott said during a press conference, “Closing down Texas again will always be the last option. “We don’t have to choose between jobs and health. We can have both. We can protect Texan lives while also restoring livelihoods. … Together, we will keep Texas wide open for business.”

