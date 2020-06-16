Bighorn Fire: Map & Evacuation Updates as Fire Near Tucson Grows

The Bighorn Fire in Pima County near Tucson, Arizona continues to grow. More evacuations were issued today, June 16, as the blaze continues. Here are updates about the fire’s size and the latest evacuations.

Bighorn Fire Maps

The Bighorn fire is now 14,686 acres in size, which is a huge increase in size from the 3,277 acres it recorded just five days earlier. The fire is now 30% contained as of June 16. The map above is provided by Inciweb.

It was started by lightning on June 5 in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Here’s another Bighorn map from MappingSupport.com that is being updated automatically. This map is not for emergency planning, but it can give you a good idea of the fire’s size.

Open this map full screen.

A smoke report for the fire was also released here.

According to Inciweb:

Dry, windy conditions have pushed the fire closer to communities and is now forcing evacuations… The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness. Due to the fire, Catalina State Park and several popular trails in the area are closed including Romero Canyon, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge and Linda Vista. The vegetation in the area is tinder-dry including tall grass, brush, dormant brush and hardwood slash. Smoke impacts to surrounding communities are being carefully monitored. In addition to firefighters on the ground, significant numbers of fixed wing and rotary aircraft are being used to support firefighting efforts. Incident-managed infrared drones are also being used to gather important data to aid firefighting efforts.

Bighorn Fire Evacuation Updates & Maps

Evacuations have been ordered in the boundary area of Mt. Lemmon/Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road, including Summerhaven, according to Inciweb. These evacuations were ordered at 1:27 p.m. on June 16.

A map of the evacuation regions is below. You can see the full-sized map here. This is a map provided by the USDA. Areas in red are GO (evacuations are needed immediately). Areas in yellow are “SET” (be ready to evacuate) and areas in pink indicate the fire’s perimeter. You can click and hold the map to drag it around to see more areas. The current red “Go” zone is on the far right of the map.

An evacuation center is open at Sahuaro High School at 545 N. Camino Seco in Tucson. Large animals can be sheltered at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson, according to Inciweb.

Where To Get Updates

Evacuations can change rapidly as fires grow. Here’s where you can get some local updates, in addition to your local news.

Get Pima County emergency alerts here and stay updated here. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Facebook is here and the Office of Emergency Management Facebook is here. A webpage for the fire is here.

There’s a Facebook page for the fire set up with updates here. This is the fire’s official page, so most updates should be re-shared here or posted here initially.

