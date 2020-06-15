Reports of a 15-Year-Old Black Man Killed in Minnesota are False, Police Say

Police are correcting what they say is false information circulating on the internet this morning that a black man is dead following a police shooting in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

NBC News reporter Kurt Chirbas published the correction today. He wrote on Twitter: “St. Cloud Police says social media reports of a fatal officer-involved shooting are NOT correct. They say officer was shot in hand during an arrest & sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officers did not return fire and subdued a suspect, who has non-life threatening injuries.”

Chirbas also reported that one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition, and a media statement would be released shortly.

Reports emerged earlier on social media that one black man was killed and another was in a serious condition following a police shooting in St Cloud, Minnesota.

Witnesses said at the time that the man who was shot was 15 years old.

Eyewitness video was posted on Twitter this morning purporting to show the moments immediately after the shooting:

Local news networks also confirmed the incident on Twitter this morning:

Other video has been posted of the police scene surrounding the incident in the moments after it occurred. One user commented: “A black man in St. Cloud, MN was shot by police by NY Gyro. All I’ve been able to figure out at this point… cops aren’t saying s**t, one said no one was shot, which we know isn’t true.”

A large crowd was already gathering at the scene, witnesses said.

More information will be posted as this story develops.