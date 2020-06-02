WATCH: Truck Drives Through Group of Buffalo Police Officers

At least one police officer may have been struck by a vehicle at a protest scene in Buffalo, New York, local journalists reported. A video shows an SUV drive through a group of officers who are in the street. They disperse fast when they see it coming.

Here’s the video:

In Buffalo in Bailey Ave a protestor ran into a group of cops https://t.co/PQLDcGRAg0 — Corn Pop’s Swimming Cap (@smardz_alex) June 2, 2020

There were conflicting reports on the number of officers who were struck. Multiple police officers may have been hit by a truck that drove through a crowd, an investigative reporter wrote on Twitter. However, another report indicated there might be just one officer with minor injuries.

The news broke on June 1 as protests and riots continued to escalate throughout the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The report came via Twitter from Ali Ingersoll, a data journalist for the Investigative Post, which is an investigative reporting center serving Buffalo & Parts of New York.

“Breaking: An officer got ran over by a car on Bailey Ave., per police sources,” she wrote. “People on scene at E District where a protest is happening told me a truck drove through the crowd and hit multiple police officers.”

Jacquie Walker, WIVB-TV news anchor wrote, “Bailey Avenue in #Buffalo near E district HQ a chaotic scene right now… Reports of tear gas & rubber bullets flying.”

Bailey Avenue in #Buffalo near E district HQ a chaotic scene right now. @DaveGreber4 & @MarleeTuskesTV there. Reports of tear gas & rubber bullets flying. We'll get a live report on @news4buffalo at 11. #Protest2020 pic.twitter.com/2YBxYO8nSX — Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) June 2, 2020

“Officers are on a loudspeaker asking the crowd to leave. They have also put on gas masks. The crowd says they are holding their line,” wrote Marlee Tuskes, News 4 Buffalo reporter.

People Were Throwing Rocks at the Injured Officer, a Report Says

This is the scene right now outside of the Buffalo Police E District Station. Many of the protestors who came from Niagara Square earlier this afternoon are still here while some others joined after the group arrived on Bailey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Z6cVSlRw7M — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 2, 2020

Ingersoll also wrote: “‘They are throwing rocks at the injured officer now,’ a text from a police source reads.”

WBEN NewsRadio wrote on Twitter, “Happening now: A march protest that was wrapping up earlier outside Buffalo Police E District station on Bailey Ave is the scene of unrest tonight with tear gas being deployed.”

Happening now: A march protest that was wrapping up earlier outside Buffalo Police E District station on Bailey Ave is the scene of unrest tonight with tear gas being deployed. — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@NewsRadio930) June 2, 2020

Aaron Besecker, a crime reporter with the Buffalo News, also wrote about the unrest, saying that an ambulance was called for an officer who “suffered minor injuries.”

“#Breaking: Buffalo police have deployed pepper balls as protesters apparently started throwing objects towards police outside the Northeast District station on Bailey. Ambulance called for officer who suffered minor injuries.”

#Breaking: Buffalo police have deployed pepper balls as protesters apparently started throwing objects towards police outside the Northeast District station on Bailey. Ambulance called for officer who suffered minor injuries. https://t.co/wTOnlETkpF — Aaron Besecker (@AaronBesecker) June 2, 2020

He added, “Things appear to have escalated in area. Police/fire radio transmissions indicate ambulances called for unconfirmed reports of police officer hit by car.”

It’s going down in buffalo right now on bailey and Langfield — Justice Holiday (@JHoliday2020) June 2, 2020

Officers were seen running down the street in riot gear.

This is Bailey Avenue right now. Officers wearing riot gear just started running down the street near where the fire truck is. pic.twitter.com/fjoz7X4AUq — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 2, 2020

Protests and riots have unfolded throughout many American cities after Floyd died following an arrest by Minneapolis police. A viral video showed a Minneapolis officer with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck. That officer has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. He and three other officers at the scene were fired.

UPDATE: A News 4 photographer was tear-gassed as the peaceful protest on Bailey Avenue turned violent. pic.twitter.com/i7We8aNf9E — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) June 2, 2020

The scene in Buffalo started peacefully, but it then suddenly escalated later in the evening of June 1. Earlier in the evening, police were stopping traffic in Buffalo so the protesters could stay safe.

Protest in Buffalo continues. Protesters have made a long walk from Niagara Square and are now on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo heading north. Police are stopping traffic for protesters to safely walk. https://t.co/ezfcoBeIUc — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 1, 2020

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the incident.

