California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today, Including Paso Robles

Many people in California are keeping a close eye on fires now that it’s fire season again. A fire is currently burning in Paso Robles, but there are others too. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on June 22. The first section of this story will show interactive maps for the state and the second section will detail updates on specific fires.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

A good interactive map to follow is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires. It should be noted that Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by CalFire.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu here. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. This map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Below is a list of individual fires in alphabetical order. For the fire in Paso Robles, scroll down to “Paso Robles” below to see a map of the evacuation area and more.

List of Active Fires in California on June 22, 2020

Ant Fire *

This fire is 10 acres and 100% contained according to Inciweb as of June 19. It started on June 13 and was caused by human activity. The fire was in Ant Canyon along Mtn. 99 and the Kern River, north of Kernville, according to Inciweb.

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn *

Inciweb notes: “Fire staff completed ignitions on the last segment of the Cedar Central Prescribed Burn unit on Monday, May 25, 2020, for a total of 245 acres treated since Sunday. With ignitions complete, firefighters will continue to patrol the area as vegetation inside the unit self-extinguishes.”

These are burns purposefully set to help mitigate unexpected wildfires later.

Fork Fire *

This fire started on June 18 in Tulare County. As of June 22, it was 130 acres and 95% contained. It’s at South Fork Drive and Salt Creek Fire Control Road, east of Three Rivers. The cause is under investigation. See the latest update here. No structures are threatened.

Grade Fire *

This fire is in Tulare County at Boyd Drive and Road 168, east of Orosi. It was first reported on June 22 and is 100 acres and 15% contained.

Updated pic of the #GradeFire. That plume just developed in the last 10 minutes. https://t.co/K6OLXyOZZR pic.twitter.com/qTayyJbFj7 — 🌿Cascadia Fire Season 🌿 (@barkflight) June 22, 2020

The cause is under investigation.

Hog Fire *

This fire was first reported on June 12 in Fresno County and the cause is under investigation, Cal Fire reported. It’s still listed as active at E Trimmer Springs Road and Pine Flat Lake.

The Hog Fire was last updated on Inciweb seven days ago when it was 533 acres and 95% contained. The cause is unknown.

On June 15 Inciweb wrote:

This will be the last update on the Hog Fire unless significant changes/events occur. Fire behavior June 14th, 2020 with cooler temperatures and light winds, minimal behavior allowed crews to strengthen lines and begin their mop-up phase, and containment goals reached that have mitigated risk to private property. The fire was unstaffed last night, and today crews will continue patrol and mop-up work around the incident where fire allows for safe access. Fire behavior is minimal with scattered oak fuels burning down well into the interior of the burn area.”

Hunter Fire *

This fire was reported on June 21. As of June 22, it was 140 acres and 15% contained and the cause is under investigation.

It’s on River Road and Interlake Road, south of Lockwood, in Monterey County.

India Fire *

This fire started June 9 and the cause is under investigation. It was on Camp Pendleton Base near Roblar Road and Basilone Road. The fire is still listed as active, according to CalFire.

According to Camp Pendleton, the fire is 75% contained and 1,100 acres in size as of its last update on June 11.

#IndiaFire 75% contained still 1100 acres burned. No threats to personnel or structures. CPFD continues to monitor other impact area fires. https://t.co/HB4BOH8fqA — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 11, 2020

There are no threats to personnel or structures. It’s still listed as active on CalFire, which last posted an update on June 14.

June Lightning 2020 *

These are a series of lightning strikes in a particular area that caused fires, as listed on Inciweb’s map. They total six acres from earlier in June.

Klamath NF Winter RX Burning *

Inciweb notes that prescribed fires in this region are actually postponed until further notice, even though it’s listed on the map.

Paso Robles Fire

A fire started on June 22 (Monday) at around 2 p.m. in Paso Robles, California in the Salinas Riverbed, KEYT reported. The fire doesn’t have an official name yet.

Evacuations were issued for residents in the neighborhoods of Navajo, Cheyenne, Shoshone, and Capital Hill, KEYT reported. Here’s a map of the evacuation region:

Map of evacuation area for the fire in Paso Robles. Navajo, Creston, Shannon Hill, Elm, Walnut, Capital Hill neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/oaNM19pJMT — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) June 22, 2020

An evacuation assembly point was set up at Paso Robles Vets Hall at 240 Scott Street.

Evacuation assembly point for those affected by the #RiverFire in Paso Robles is the Paso Robles Vets Hall, 240 Scott St in Paso Robles. — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) June 22, 2020

Follow SLO County OES for evacuation updates here.

Closures were put in place for South River Road from 13th to Navajo Street.

Quarter Fire *

This fire was first reported on June 20 and is 15 acres in size as of June 21 at 9 p.m. It’s at the South Fork of the Stanislaus River near FS Road 3N11, according to Inciweb. Inciweb noted on the evening of June 21:

The fire is only burning on the north side of the river and is holding at 15 acres. The US Forest Service is working with Cal Fire resources to suppress the fire which is located in a very isolated area with difficult access for fire equipment and crews. Personnel were finally able to access the fire line around 3:00 p.m. today. Crews have been working on contingency lines as well as completing structure protection around several homes. Air support, both fixed wing and helicopter, were used yesterday evening to keep the fire from spreading quickly, and resumed today continuing to hold the fire in check. Structure protection is in place for residences in the area and an Advisory Evacuation Order was issued for homes off Forest Road 3N11 and the north side of Cedar Ridge.

SHF Lightning Fires 2020*

Inciweb has grouped these together. Many are out, and a 15-acre fire has been 100% contained and is almost out. These are from lightning storms and are listed on Inciweb’s map.

Ridge Fire *

This fire is 83 acres and 80% contained as of June 20, according to Inciweb. The cause is unknown. It’s in the Los Padres National Forest on Plaskett Ridge Road about 1 1/2 miles from Highway 1.

Inciweb wrote: “The Ridge Fire was reported at 1:45 p.m. on June 17, 2020 on Plaskett Ridge Rd approximately 1 1/2 mile in from Hwy 1. Located in the Monterey Ranger District in the Los Padres National Forest. As of Saturday, June 20, the fire is currently at 83 acres with 80% containment. The fire is burning in predominantly dry grass, shrub and oak in steep and rugged terrain.”

Springs Fire *

This fire was reported on June 19. As of June 22, it was 217 acres and 95% contained. It’s in Tulare County at Hot Springs Drive and M-56. Full containment is expected on June 22.

Stage Fire *

This fire was first reported on June 21. It’s 52 acres and 60% contained in Monterey County.

The fire is at Old Stage Road and Williams Road, northeast of Salinas.

Teddy Fire *

This fire started on June 18 in Butte County. As of June 18, it was 13 acres and 80% contained according to CalFire. It’s at Teddy Lane and Bangor Park Road in Bangor.

Walker Fire *

The Walker Fire was last updated on Inciweb on June 18. It’s being managed by CalFire TuolumneCalaveras Unit. As of June 20, according to Cal Fire, it was 1,455 acres and 100% contained. The cause is under investigation. The fire was on Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road, north of Copperopolis, in Calaveras County.

