Hurricane Chris: Rapper Arrested & Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Hurricane Chris, a Shreveport-area rapper whose real name is Christopher Dooley, was arrested early on Friday morning. The 31-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man outside a Shreveport, LA convenience store.

The Shreveport Police Department told news outlet KTBS that the fatal shooting occurred at the Texaco convenience store in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue, just after 1 a.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dooley Originally Told Police That He Was Acting in Self-Defense, But Police Later Disputed That Claim

Dooley originally told investigators that he shot the man in self-defense as he tried to get into his vehicle to steal it, KTBS reported. However, police obtained video footage of the incident and told the outlet that the video shows “Dooley did not act in self-defense.” They also discovered that Dooley’s vehicle was actually stolen in Texas and it did not belong to him.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Dooley was also charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things. Heavy reached out to the Shreveport Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

READ NEXT: When Is the Second Wave of Coronavirus? Will It Happen?