Christopher Howell, in Prison for Stealing 4 Phone Chargers, Beaten to Death by Guards While Handcuffed, Florida Politician Says

Christopher Howell, a Florida man who was in prison after stealing four phone chargers from a Target, was beaten to death by a guard named Michael Raymond Riley Jr., according to State Representative Dianne Hart. Howell, who died on June 19, was 51 years old.

Hart said in a statement that the incident occurred at the Lake Correctional in Clermont, Florida, 30 miles west of Orlando on June 18. The statement said that Howell was taken to a local hospital where he died the following day. The statement continues saying, “The community is calling for the arrest does not take place by Monday June 22, 2020,” a protest will take place outside of the state attorney’s office in Tavares, Florida.

Hart added that she “understands” that there is video of the incident which should lead to the firing of Riley. The statement finishes with the words, “Mr. Riley has been employed with FDC for just a year and was removed from another department because of his behavior.”

According to Howell’s page on the Florida Department of Corrections website, he is listed as being deceased. Howell was sentenced to four years in prison in January 2019 after being guilty of robbery with a gun or deadly weapon. The incident occurred in September 2018.

