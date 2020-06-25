NYPD Officer David Afanador Charged With Aggravated Strangulation

David Afanador, the NYPD officer seen using an illegal chokehold during an arrest in a viral video, is now facing charges. Afanador has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated strangulation and strangulation in the second degree, TMZ reports. He is now out on bail.

On June 21, Afanador and other officers approached a black man named Ricky Bellevue in the Rockaway Beach area of Queens, New York after getting reports of a man acting erratically. During his arrest, things got physical due to Bellevue resisting arrest and Afanador put him in a chokehold, a method of restraint that is now illegal in New York. Afanador had Bellevue in a chokehold for eight to 12 seconds and it left him unconscious according to TMZ. After the incident, Bellevue was taken to St. John’s Hospital and received medical attention for a laceration on his head, CBS reported.

After the incident led to the police department being under heavy scrutiny, the NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea announced that Afanador was suspended without pay while the incident was being investigated.

“Accountability in policing is essential,” he said on Twitter. “After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay.”

1/2 Accountability in policing is essential. After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay. https://t.co/pAFUo0zxnc — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 21, 2020

Afanador’s arrest comes just a few weeks after the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act was signed into legislation. Garner died in 2014 after former NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo used the banned chokehold while restraining him. The chokehold had been banned since 1993.

“The ink from the pen Governor Cuomo used to sign this legislation was barely dry before this officer allegedly employed the very tactic the new law was designed to prohibit,” Queens district attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement to the New York Times. “Police officers are entrusted to serve and protect, and the conduct alleged here cannot be tolerated.”

From 2014 to 2020, the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board received 996 complaints from civilians claiming that the chokehold was used during their arrest according to the New York State Assembly.

Bellevue Has Been ‘Suffering’ Since Incident With Afanador

100th Precinct NYPD Arrest June 21, 2020 2020-06-21T22:28:11Z

During a press conference on June 25, Rev. Kevin McCall said Bellevue hasn’t been doing well since the encounter with Afanador.

“Ricky is still suffering from the abuse, the brutality, the chokehold that this officer did to him,” McCall said according to CBS. “It was insult to injury that the district attorney’s office did not notify him or his family that the officer was gonna be arrested today, or the officers was going to be arrested and turn himself in this morning. It re-victimized him.”

David Afanador Has Been Sued Before

According to court documents, a woman named Torisha Jack filed a lawsuit against Afanador and two other officers accusing them of searching her home without a warrant. She claimed they entered her home and did not announce themselves, were violent with other people in her home and damaged her property during the search. In the complaint, Jack also said Afanador told her “Shut the f**k up you black b***h” and slammed her into a wall. The lawsuit was later settled for $70,000 as stated on CAPStat.

READ NEXT: David Afanador: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know