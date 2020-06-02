Emma Watson Under Fire for Her ‘Blackout Tuesday’ Instagram Posts

Actress Emma Watson has received backlash on social media after participating in the “Blackout Tuesday” movement. On June 2, individuals around the world took to social media to post an image of a black square while using the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday, #BlackLivesMatter, #BLM or #TheShowMustBePaused. Some users did not use a hashtag at all.

The movement stemmed from the music industry’s “The Show Must Be Paused” initiative, which was organized by executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang. According to a statement, the two women launched the campaign “in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police.” The Show Must Be Paused movement called for members of the music industry to “intentionally disrupt the work week” on June 2 and use the “day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community.”

Although Agyemang and Thomas’ campaign didn’t directly call for people to share black squares and hashtags on social media, many individuals used this method as a way to support the movement, including Watson.

On Blackout Tuesday, Watson published three black squares and three white squares on her Instagram feed with the following hashtags: #blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused #amplifymelantedvoices and #amplifyblackvoices.

After the Harry Potter star published the squares on Instagram, social media users pointed out issues they had with her contribution to the campaign.

Watson Shared 3 Black Squares With a White Frame Around Them & 3 White Squares

emma watson really posted three other blank black pics so it wouldn't ruin her aesthetic i- pic.twitter.com/uSOdQCQ1li — victoire (@siriusclaw) June 2, 2020

Users were quick to point out that Watson shared a black square in a different way than most. She published three black squares with a white border as well as three white squares.

A Twitter user who goes by “maz” wrote: “emma watson making sure she adds a white border to fit her instagram aesthetic for this blackout bs after having said zero things, posted zero links for petitions, donations and funds.. there’s something wrong with her.”

Another user named Alice tweeted: “emma watson calling herself an activist while staying silent for five days, besides posting three blank picture that dont mean anything, now posting a black picture and four hashtags which are supposed to do what? POST PETITIONS, DONATE, BE ACTIVE. silence is not an option.”

Some Users Are Upset That Watson Didn’t Use Her Platform to Share Information About the Campaign

emma watson, a human rights activist, posting a black square on instagram rather than posting links to petitions and donation pages. she would have been better off staying quiet pic.twitter.com/C49iKNooQW — jessie (@grangerslight) June 2, 2020

Some social media users are also upset that Watson didn’t share any other information about the movement besides the hashtags and images. One individual tweeted, “Look I like Emma Watson a whole lot but she should know better and she has a huge platform that she could be using effectively instead of taking up space with NOTHING.”

Another user tweeted: “emma watson got nearly 300k likes in 34 minutes and it was a performative activism post that doesn’t help [Black Lives Matter]. f**k her for not using that platform to share donation/petition links when she has a platform THAT BIG.”

A Twitter user named Alex wrote: “emma watson taking time out of her day to edit a black square so that it fits her instagram feed at age THIRTY but not posting a single link to donate/sign petitions just isn’t sitting right.”

Heavy reached out to Watson’s team but did not immediately hear back.

