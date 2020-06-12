Fighter Alarms Viewers During Weigh-In: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Stand’ [WATCH]

This Saturday, UFC on ESPN 10 will take place at the UFC Apec Center in Las Vegas, and it will be headlined by Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. The bout was scheduled to take place in the women’s flyweight division — Eye is currently ranked No. 1 in the flyweight division, and Calvillo is ranked No. 10 in the strawweight division.

However, the match will proceed as a 126.25-pound catchweight bout as Eye missed the flyweight limit of 126 pounds during the official weigh-in on Friday. After she stepped off of the scale, a depleted Eye alarmed viewers when she said, “I’m done. I don’t think I can stand, guys. I’m sorry.”

A video of Eye on the scale was shared by Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Here's the video of Eye's weigh-in. pic.twitter.com/M2k93fcAFB — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 12, 2020

This is the second fight in a row Eye has missed weight. In her last outing against Viviane Araújo, Eye tipped the scale at 131 pounds for her flyweight bout. The fight went on, however, and Eye won the match by unanimous decision.

The fight between Eye and Calvillo will go on as scheduled with Eye forfeiting 25% of her fight purse to her opponent. Here is a video of the two facing off on Friday afternoon:

Your Saturday night main event! 📺 We'll see you tomorrow night on @ESPN and E+ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/i9xjzyvcH2 — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2020

After the weigh-in, Eye posted on Instagram and apology for missing weight. In the Instagram video, she said that she was “freezing cold” in the Apex Center, and that she’s doing fine. Eye then apologized for missing weight, saying: “I’m even mind blown, I should have peed before I got on the scale.”

3 Fighters Missed Weight, 1 Fight Canceled for UFC on ESPN 10

Three fighters missed weight for the June 13 event: Eye, middleweight Karl Roberson and bantamweight Zarrukh Adashev. The card originally had 11 matches on it, but a featherweight clash was canceled due to health reasons.

Featherweights Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner were scheduled to fight in the prelims, however, Minner was pulled from the card. In a statement, the UFC said: “Due to health issues preceding today’s UFC Fight Night weigh-in, Darrick Minner has been pulled from his Saturday bout with Jordan Griffin.”

UFC on ESPN 10 will go ahead with 10 matches:

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye (126.25* lbs) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126 lbs)

Karl Roberson (190.5* lbs) vs. Marvin Vettori (186 lbs)

Merab Dvalishvili (139 lbs) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140 lbs)

Andre Fili (145.5 lbs) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5 lbs)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5 lbs) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136 lbs)

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)

Mariya Agapova (125.5 lbs) vs. Hannah Cifers (125 lbs)

Charles Rosa (155 lbs) vs. Kevin Aguilar (155.5 lbs)

Julia Avila (135 lbs) vs. Gina Mazany (136 lbs)

Tyson Nam (135.5 lbs) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (138.5 * lbs)

Christian Aguilera (170.5 lbs) vs. Anthony Ivy (171 lbs)

Eye Is 4-1 In the Women’s Flyweight Division With Her Only Loss Coming From Valentina Shevchenko

Since moving down from bantamweight to flyweight in January 2018, Eye has gone 4-1 in her last five matches. Her sole loss came via head kick knockout in the second round of her flyweight title match against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238.

Eye has picked up meaningful wins in the division, including a split-decision victory over fellow top contender Katlyn Chookagian. Her bout against Calvillo will be Eye’s 13 fight inside the Octagon. She has a UFC record of 5-6 and one no contest, and a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-7 and one no contest.

