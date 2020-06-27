Woman & Kids in Car Crash After Talking About Suicide on Live Video

Itasha Brunson, a mother from Holly Springs, Mississippi, was involved in a car accident with her children in the vehicle after she went on Facebook Live on June 25 to share her intent to commit suicide. Many people were horrified when Brunson streamed live for 20 minutes and said that she found out her boyfriend was married and that she wanted to end her life and the life of her kids by driving into traffic. Brunson later said the video was only for attention and that she would never harm her children.

At 12:08 am, MPD responded to a crash at EB I240 near Perkins. Prelim Info: Callers reported a multi-car accident, one of which is overturned. Two juveniles and one adult were transported. One of the children was critical, but now all parties are listed as non-critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2020

After finishing her Facebook Live, Brunson was involved in a car accident involving multiple vehicles on the I-240 near Perkins Road in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department posted about a multi-car crash involving “two juveniles and one adult” who were brought to the hospital. One of the kids was listed as critical but all three are now confirmed to be non-critical, the MPD stated. The MPD did not release the names of those injured in the accident, so it’s unclear if that accident involved Brunson.

However, Brunson’s Facebook Live video indicated that she was driving on the I-240. She later posted another video where she confirmed that she was in an accident but said that she wasn’t trying to commit suicide or harm her children. She explained that the car crash was an accident and her initial video was an attempt to get attention.

Brunson First Went on Facebook Live to Explain Her Wish to End Her Life By Driving in Traffic

Itasha Brunson Full suicidal VideoShe did flip her car it turns out so it is real she had the BD kids in the car but dropped off her kids before she went on this suicidal FB live ! 2020-06-26T15:46:23Z

In the first video, Brunson emotionally explains that she wants to end her life and bring her children with her. She says, “I hate to take my baby girl’s life. You can’t trust everybody with the girls.” In the video, Brunson can be seen holding a baby in her arms and there is another child in the passenger seat. She also says, “I can’t leave them here by themselves because my mama take good care of them, but I want to take somebody with me.”

She can also be heard saying that she’s having difficulty going ahead with her idea because there aren’t many cars on the highway: “I just can’t do it no more,” Brunson says. “I want this to be something quick like traffic is so thin right now. I want this to happen so quick.”

Brunson Posted Another Video Explaining That the Original Stream Was a Call for Attention & She Never Intended to Harm Her Children

After her accident, Brunson posted on Facebook and said: “Dont nobody have the right to judge me. Yall not in my shoes. I love my babies and wont do nothing to harm them and anybody who knows me knows that. At least im honest on my reasons so could everybody stop bashing me. It was an accident!”

She posted another video, available on YouTube:

Itasha Brunson Full Apology in hospital video!She is now saying it was all a accident what do you guys think ? 2020-06-26T18:36:02Z

In the video, she says she never intended to kill herself along with her children, and her first video was only a cry for attention. She also posted on Facebook in a comment that’s no longer available: “I’m okay everybody n my girls are stable just pray I didn’t mean for this to happen like this I was going live for Glen attention n didn’t know he was home sleep n.”

She also wrote that the accident happened when she dropped her phone and lost control of her car reaching for it. She added: “I wouldn’t dare hurt them girl n everybody know me know I wouldn’t I love kids.”

