Jake Paul Charged with Trespassing Following Arizona Mall Looting Incident

YouTube star Jake Paul has been charged with trespassing after allegedly entering an Arizona mall while it was being looted.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the 23-year-old has been criminally charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly after an investigation revealed he was in attendance at the ‘unlawful’ event.

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police,” the department’s statement read. “Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed.”

Police also said they “received hundreds of tips and videos identifying” Paul as “a participant in the riot.”

The charges come on the heels of Paul denying partaking in any looting at the Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30, despite being filmed inside while people were stealing from stores.

In now-deleted footage posted to Paul’s videographer Andew Blue’s Instagram, the social media influencer is seen watching rioters break into the mall.

He later appears in a video that captures him walking around inside the mall as looters can be seen in the background leaving with handfuls of merchandise.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his friends were caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall last night amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

Paul is not seen stealing anything in any of the videos.

READ NEXT: Jake Paul Denies Looting After Arizona Mall Video Sparks Backlash