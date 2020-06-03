Joe Jackson’s Granddaughter Attacked In Hate Crime

Joe Jackson’s granddaughter, Yasmine, revealed on social media that she was attacked by a knife wielding racist.

The 25-year-old nurse uploaded graphic pictures of the aftermath of an attack she experienced while walking down the street in Las Vegas, NV where she resides. According to her Instagram post, a woman chased her down the street and attacked her.

“I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because ‘I’m a n—-r,'” she captioned the slideshow of her wounds. “This woman chased me down and started stabbing me. She said it’s because I was a n—-r and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed. I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone.”

On her GoFundMe page, she said the woman is her neighbor at the apartment complex that she lives in.

“I had never seen this lady before the incident,” she wrote. “My friend and I were outside having a conversation when out of nowhere she ran down a couple flights of stairs then jumped down from the second floor and jumped over fence. She then started chasing us down the street. I was split up from my friend and while I was running I began having an asthma attack.”

Jackson added that after the traumatizing attack, she asked passersby for help but she was initially ignored.

“I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped,” she wrote on Instagram. “Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh & btw I’m still f—ing proud to be black.”

In the photos, she has bloody slashes on both sides of her face.

Jackson added that her attacker was later arrested and charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon but she wasn’t satisfied with those charges. She mentioned activist Shaun King and asked for assistance in getting her harsher charges for such a gruesome crime.

She later updated her caption and said her attacker’s charges were changed to attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and a hate crime. The attacker, whose name is unknown, will have a preliminary hearing this month.

Jackson’s mother, Joh’vonnie Jackson, also posted the disturbing images from her daughter’s attack on her Instagram and shamed the woman who committed the heinous act.

“She tried to kill my daughter for being Black,” she wrote under the photos that show more injuries to the back of Jackson’s neck, ear and arm. “My daughter has a good heart and has dedicated her time as a nurse to help others. She did not deserve this!”

Jackson uploaded photos to her Instagram story of her sitting on the ground after her attack with a bloody face. She also needed a blood transfusion after the attack according to her GoFundMe page.