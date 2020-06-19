WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Shrugs Off Trump’s Racist Baby Video as ‘Funny’

During White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany‘s briefing on Friday, she sparred with CNN’s Jim Acosta over the controversial “Racist Baby” video Donald Trump tweeted, which was flagged by the social media site as being “manipulated media.”

Acosta asked. “Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another? It seems as though he is exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point. Why is he sharing fake videos?”

“He was making a point about CNN specifically,” McEnany said, “He was making a point that CNN has regularly taken him out of context,” referring to the 2019 incident which the network aired “one viewpoint repeatedly” to “falsely accuse the Covington boys of being students in MAGA harassing a Native American elder. That’s a harassing video, a misleading video about children.”

Acosta said, “So you’re saying it is okay to exploit two toddlers hugging one another on a sidewalk to make some sort of political point. As you know, the president has described to members of the press as fake news during the course of this administration. When you share fake videos like that, doesn’t that make you fake news?”

“I think the president was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video,” McEnany said. “The point was it was a play on CNN reportedly taking the repeatedly taking him out of context.”

Acosta then brought up the times that Trump actually called “some Mexican immigrants as rapists, tried to pass a Muslim ban in this country, described black NFL players as ‘sons of bitches’ who try to take a kneel in this country…”

McEnany said, “That is an absurd attempt to justify the misleading headlines that are regularly on your network.”

Trump Posted Carpe Dunktom’s Meme Featuring Doctored Footage of Two Toddlers on Thursday Evening



President Donald Trump tweeted out a fake meme video on June 18 to take down the “fake news” media. The video, created by pro-Trump comedian Carpe Donktum, whose real name is Logan Cook, shows a black toddler running away from a white toddler. While scary, suspenseful music plays in the background, the fake CNN ticker tape reads, “Breaking News: Terrified Todler Runs From Racist Baby.”

The next headline on the video reads, “Racist Baby Probably A Trump Voter,” and then the screen cuts to black with the text: “WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED.” The two toddlers once again appear on the screen, but there’s happy music playing in the background this time.

The video is edited to then show what happened just before the black toddler was seen running from the white toddler, and they’re shown running toward each other for a big hug. After they embrace, they’re happy checking out the white child’s toy and then start running with joy down the street — showing the exact same scene that opened the video but in a much different, “real” context.

The video closes with another fade to black with text that reads: “AMERICA IS NOT THE PROBLEM. FAKE NEWS IS. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING.”

“ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT FAKE NEWS DUMPSTER FIRES,” flashes on the screen before the video comes to an end.

Michael D. Cisneros, Who Originally Posted the Heartwarming Video Of His Son & Best Friend Hugging, Slammed Trump’s Video

After Trump’s tweet went viral, Michael D. Cisneros, who shot the original viral video featuring his son Maxwell and his friend Finnegan McKenna hugging, made it clear that he was not a fan of the new meme. Cisneros wrote on Facebook of the video Trump shared, “HE WILL NOT TURN THIS LOVING, BEAUTIFUL VIDEO TO FURTHER HIS HATE AGENDA‼️‼️‼️” and “HE CAN NOT GET AWAY WITH THIS!!!”

