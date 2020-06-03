Lea Michele Apologizes to ‘Glee’ Costar for Microaggressions on Set

Lea Michele has issued an apology to actress Samantha Ware after the former Glee costar accused her of creating a harmful work environment on set.

In a Wednesday statement shared with PEOPLE magazine, Michele said that while she doesn’t remember making the remarks or microaggressions, that isn’t really the point.

The 33-year-old promised to be better moving forward.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” Michele said.

The exchange began after Michele addressed the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody, on Twitter Sunday.

She Tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end,” including the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

Ware quickly responded, dragging Michele for making her life a “living hell” while shooting together on Glee.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

The takedown Tweet has since amassed more than 460,000 likes and 6,000 replies, including positive affirmations from fellow Glee star Alex Newell and other Hollywood celebrities.

Michele’s partnership with HelloFresh has since terminated by the company, according to CNN.

READ NEXT: Jake Paul Denies Looting After Arizona Mall Video Sparks Backlash