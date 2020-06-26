Liz Cheney Tweets Photo of Her Dad In Protective Mask, Says #RealMenWearMasks

Liz Cheney, a Republican representative from Wyoming and daughter of controversial former Vice President Dick Cheney, tweeted a photo of her dad in a cowboy hat and protective mask Friday, saying, “Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK.”

She followed up with the hashtag #realmenwearmasks.

Cheney’s Tweet came as Vice President Mike Pence was trending on Twitter for his — and President Donald Trump’s — steadfast refusal to wear masks in public. Pence hedged Friday when asked by reporters about whether people should wear masks, MSNBC’s Katy Tur tweeted

Cheney Could Have Been Taking A Veiled Swipe at Pence & Trump Over Their Refusal to Wear Protective Masks

Cheney has criticized President Trump on foreign police recently, on June 6 tweeting that the president’s plan to pull one-third of U.S. troops out of Germany was “dangerously misguided.” And, in March, she warned Trump against reopening the nation’s economy before the pandemic has totally subsided, CNN reported. “There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus,” Cheney said.

Vice President Mike Pence tours Lordstown Motors, in Lordstown, OH. No one, including the VP, wears a mask. pic.twitter.com/WmAmxQ0leS — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2020

And Pence was receiving wide criticism Friday after a news conference at which he was confronted on whether Trump’s rallies were “part of the problem” in the country’s troublesome recovery from coronavirus. Pence was also seen Thursday in Lordstown, Ohio, touring an automobile plant with no one in his entourage wearing a mask, him included.

Heavy reached out to Cheney’s Washington, D.C., office for comment, but had not heard back late Friday afternoon.

The Tweet Drew Strong Reactions From People Who Agreed, Left-Wing Figures Who Dislike Dick Cheney & … Right-Wing Figures Who Dislike Him

A liberal, satirical anti-Trump account responded to Cheney’s Tweet by directing her attention to Trump and Pence’s conspicuous lack of masks, calling them “senseless weapons of mask destruction” — likely referring to Cheney’s role as an architect of the Iraq War.

Found these senseless weapons of mask destruction in the White House & GOP caucus, though …. pic.twitter.com/JSA4Re3ZqU — Impeachments* Are Forever (@OK_Dumbass) June 26, 2020

Washington Post political reporter Aaron Blake mocked Pence’s avoidance of using the word when he spoke with reporters earlier Friday, in contrast to the strong pro-mask message from much of Congress.

Marco Rubio: Wear a mask Rick Scott: Wear a mask Greg Abbott: Wear a mask Doug Ducey: Wear a mask Doug Burgum: Wear a mask Mike DeWine: Wear a mask Dick Cheney: Wear a mask Pence, asked to send a message on masks: We should follow the guidelines of local & state officials — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 26, 2020

Popular liberal account The Hoarse Whisperer mocked Cheney for the much-publicized 2006 incident in which he accidentally shot a hunting companion in the woods.

Dick Cheney literally shot a man in the face. Yet, Trump, Pence, DeSantis and Ducey are somehow worse. pic.twitter.com/XRBidiUuBQ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 26, 2020

And dozens of accounts, ranging from progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah to far-right YouTuber and former Pizzagate booster Mike Cernovich, slammed Cheney over the Iraq War.

Nope, I will Still NOT say anything good about Dick Cheney!!#WarCriminal https://t.co/RWYT6nus5B — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 26, 2020

He should be wearing cuffs for war crimes. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 26, 2020

As of 4:30 Friday afternoon, Dick Cheney was one of the top trending terms, as well as the hashtag #realmenwearmasks, on Twitter.

